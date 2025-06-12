‘Taandob’ is a crowd-puller: Jaya Ahsan

This Eid-ul-Azha, actress Jaya Ahsan returned to the silver screen with two new films—"Taandob", directed by Raihan Rafi, and "Utshob", directed by Tanim Noor. Since Eid day, she has been visiting various theatres across the country as part of the promotional campaign.

Among the two, "Taandob" has been released in a record 133 cinemas nationwide. Tickets at Star Cineplex have already sold out for the upcoming days, while single-screen venues are also reporting houseful shows.

Meanwhile, "Utshob" is screening exclusively at multiplexes, with Star Cineplex increasing the film's show count to 13 per day due to demand.

"Taandob" marks Jaya's on-screen reunion with Shakib Khan after 12 years. In this action-packed film, she plays the role of a journalist. The cast also includes Sabila Nur, Afzal Hossain, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rozina Siddique, Ejazul Islam, Suman Anwar, and Mukit Zakaria, among others.

Speaking about the film's reception, Jaya said, "When a film releases during Eid, the festival itself begins to revolve around cinema. I've been following 'Taandob' since morning on Eid day—audiences are going crazy to watch it. This is our film, and it's a very positive sign for the industry."