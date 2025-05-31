‘Utshob’ teaser offers a fresh spin on Eid cinema

The first official teaser for the upcoming Eid film "Utshob", released today, offers a lively glimpse into the film's festive energy. With a background score that envelops viewers in a celebratory ambiance, the video is packed with sharp, playful exchanges from its lead actors.

Chanchal's character humorously notes, "Turn on the TV these days, and it's all Chanchal Chowdhury—he's everywhere!" At one point, Jaya's character says with a jab, "Can Jaya even speak properly? Deliver a line?" During another clip, Aupee's character adds, "Just because I took a break, have people forgotten how I look?"

These lines blur the boundary between fiction and reality, hinting at the characters' awareness of their real-life personas. As per a notice by Chorki, director Tanim Noor welcomes that interpretation, saying he intended to show that Eid isn't only about joy—it's also a time for introspection and renewal.

"We created 'Utshob' as a film people can enjoy together," Noor explains. "The joy of Eid should be communal, not individual. That's the essence of our story." In a landscape dominated by action-heavy or thriller-driven Eid films, "Utshob" aims to be a refreshing alternative: a heartfelt family comedy exploring relationships. The tagline makes this clear: "Legally mandated warning – Not for solo viewing. Bring your family."

The teaser concludes with a line from Chanchal's character—"How odd! Why did he get so angry?"—a nostalgic callback that long-time fans of the TV classic "Aaj Robibar" will instantly recognise. The film promises more such familiar moments for viewers to enjoy.

"Utshob" is produced by DOP Productions and presented by BRAC Bank and co-produced by Chorki, with Laughing Elephant as an associate producer. It will see both domestic and international release, with global distribution handled by Swapna Scarecrow and Poth Productions.

Boasting an ensemble of some of Bangladesh's most celebrated actors—Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Shommo Joyti, and Sadia Ayman—the film brings together an unusually high number of National Film Award winners in one production, a rare feat in local cinema.

The story was developed by Tanim Noor, Ayman Asib Shadhin, Sushmoy Sarkar, and Samiul Bhuiyan. Rashed Zaman handled the cinematography, while the screenplay and dialogues were written by Shadhin and Bhuiyan.