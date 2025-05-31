Two films drop out of Eid release lineup

For this Eid-ul-Azha, around 12 filmmakers had initially announced their intention to release their films. However, just a week before the festival, two of those films—"Nadan" by Farhad Hossain and "Shironaam" by Anik Biswas—have pulled out of the release schedule.

The first-look poster for "Shironaam" was unveiled on May 21, accompanied by news of its Eid release. The poster features Nirab Hossain in a bold look, sporting long hair, black sunglasses, several chains around his neck, and a black jacket. His character in the film is named Ibrahim. But with some portions of the shoot still incomplete, the release has now been postponed. Nirab confirmed the update in a statement to Ajker Patrika.

"When we announced the release, there were still five or six days of shooting left," said Nirab. "We could have rushed it, but we didn't want to compromise on any aspect. We prefer to take our time and deliver a well-finished film to the audience because 'Shironaam' has a very strong story."

Eamin Haque Bobby is featured opposite Nirab in the film, which also includes performances from Omar Sani, Salahuddin Lavlu, Shatabdi Wadud, Kachi Khandaker, Farzana Chobi, and Dilruba Doyel.

Meanwhile, "Nadan" has also been withdrawn from the Eid release lineup due to technical difficulties. Actor Shamol Mawla confirmed the news via social media, saying, "With a heavy heart, I share that 'Nadan' won't be released this Eid because of some technical issues. I'm truly thankful to everyone who appreciated the poster, and I hope to receive the same love when the film does come out."

"Nadan" marks the directorial debut of Farhad Hossain. Its first-look poster was released on May 13, alongside the Eid release announcement. The cast includes Sayma Smrity, Rakib Hossain Evan, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Saif Khan, and Jewel Jahur, among others.