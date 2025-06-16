‘Utshob’ set for global release

Following its successful domestic run, the family drama "Utshob", which was released during Eid, is now set for an international release. The film has already struck a chord with urban audiences, with most screenings at local multiplexes going houseful. In its second week, showtimes have been increased to meet growing demand.

The much-talked-about film is slated to hit theatres in Canada and the United States from June 20. It will be screened at Cineplex in Canada, and at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark chains across the US.

In the UK, the film will be released under the Cineworld banner. The international distribution is being handled by Swapno Scarecrow. "Utshob" will also release in Australia on June 21.

Inspired by Charles Dickens' classic novella "A Christmas Carol", the film has been directed by Tanim Noor.

The plot revolves around a miserly man who is visited by the spirits of his three former business partners on the night of a festival. The spirits take him through a journey into his past, present, and future, prompting a transformation within the character.

The cast features Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Aupee Karim, Tariq Anam Khan, Intekhab Dinar, Sadia Ayman, and Soumya Jyoti, among others.