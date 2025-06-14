Local Eid releases fare at the box office

Six films were released across cinemas in Bangladesh this Eid. Among them, "Taandob", starring Shakib Khan and directed by Raihan Rafi, has led the charts from Eid day through the fifth day of the holiday. The film was released in 133 theatres nationwide, with midnight screenings (12am–3am) running in venues such as Chhaya Bani in Mymensingh, Rajtilok in Rajshahi, and Modhubon Cineplex in Bogura.

In "Taandob", Sabila Nur stars opposite Shakib Khan for the first time, while Jaya Ahsan plays a significant role. The film is performing well across both cineplexes and single-screen theatres.

According to production sources, on the fifth day of Eid, 76 out of 82 shows in multiplexes were sold out, while six shows saw moderate attendance.

Another film drawing audience interest is "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder and featuring performances from Sariful Razz and Tasnia Farin. Mosharraf Karim plays a key supporting role in the film, which was released in 15 theatres across the country.

As of the fifth day of Eid, the film continues to perform steadily. Production sources report that many shows at multiplexes have sold out, with additional screenings added due to demand.

Also receiving attention is "Utshob", directed by Tanim Noor. By its fifth day of release, the number of screenings for the film had increased. Nearly all of its shows on that day were sold out.

Production sources noted that "Utshob" had nine screenings daily across all Star Cineplex branches during the first week. This has increased to 13 screenings in the second week. The film will also be screened at Blockbuster Cinemas in the capital and Lion Cinemas in Keraniganj.

The cast of "Utshob" includes Zahid Hasan, Jaya Ahsan, Aupee Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Afsana Mimi, Tariq Anam Khan, Azad Abul Kalam, Intekhab Dinar, Sunerah Binte Kamal, Sadia Ayman, and Shommo Jyoti.

Meanwhile, "Neelchokro", directed by Mithu Khan and starring Arifin Shuvoo, was released exclusively in multiplexes. The cybercrime-themed thriller did not gain much traction, reportedly due to limited promotion. The film also features Mondera Chakraborty, Fazlur Rahman Babu, and Priyonti Urbee, among others.

Released in seven theatres, "Tagar", directed by Alok Hasan and starring Ador Azad and Puja Chery, has yet to see strong performance as of the fifth day of Eid. Audience interest at multiplexes has been notably low.

Lastly, "Esha Murder: Kormofol", starring Azmeri Haque Badhan and Puja Cruz, and directed by Sunny Sanwar, has been showing at a few multiplexes. Despite expectations, the film has not generated significant buzz.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Iftekhar Uddin Naushad, owner of Modhumita Cinema Hall, said, "We are screening 'Taandob' this Eid and have received a good response through the fifth day. The second week will determine the film's overall performance. People look to the cinema for entertainment during Eid holidays, but the post-holiday period will give a clearer picture."

Star Cineplex authorities also told The Daily Star that "Taandob" is receiving the highest audience turnout, while "Insaaf" and "Utshob" are also performing well.

Meanwhile, "Neelchokro" and "Esha Murder" are seeing moderate response. Currently, Star Cineplex is screening 42 shows of "Taandob", 13 shows of "Utshob", 12 of "Insaaf", and three each of "Neelchokro" and "Esha Murder".