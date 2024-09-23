Zahid Hasan shifts focus to OTT, leaving TV dramas behind

Zahid Hasan has been appearing less frequently in TV dramas, primarily due to dissatisfaction with the storylines. This led him to consciously reduce the number of projects he takes on. News of his acting endeavours has since become rare.

However, the actor has recently shown a growing interest in OTT platforms over traditional television dramas.

According to Zahid, OTT productions are handled with more care and dedication. Directors and production teams prioritise quality and avoid compromises, particularly because of the time invested in these projects.

Currently, two OTT directors are preparing to launch three new projects—two web-series and a web-film. Zahid has already finalised discussions with both directors.

The actor's last appearance on an OTT platform was in "Mafia." Since then, he hasn't participated in any new projects. However, he revealed that filming will begin next month on two projects directed by Raihan Rafi and Tanim Noor, respectively.

"I'm no longer involved in TV dramas," Zahid shared. "The environment no longer suits me, so I'm focusing on OTT."

One of Raihan Rafi's projects is titled "Palabi Kothay", while the titles of the other two remain undisclosed. This will also mark the first collaboration between Raihan Rafi and the actor. Zahid mentioned that he had previously discussed potential projects with both directors.

He elaborated, "I had a conversation with Rafi during the filming of "Surongo", but the project didn't move forward. From our talks, I felt I left a positive impression on him. However, when I'm uncomfortable with certain things, I step back. Even though I didn't like the character I was offered, his work is commendable. Unfortunately, we don't always give enough credit to those who deserve it."

Tanim Noor also had plans for two projects that were postponed due to budget constraints. Nonetheless, Zahid praised both directors for their talent and the respect they show him.

"Respecting others is the best quality. While they are dedicated to creating quality work, what I appreciate most is the respect they give me—and that matters the most," Zahid added.

The celebrated actor rose to fame in the '90s through his TV drama performances and later made a name for himself in films. He is equally admired in both arenas. However, his journey was far from easy. Zahid faced numerous challenges but remained determined to pursue his acting career. After overcoming many obstacles, he is now beloved by fans.

"No success comes easily," Zahid remarked. "Without patience at the beginning of my acting career, the journey would have been difficult."

He continued, "After falling in love with acting, I had to overcome many challenges and slowly build myself up. My passion for acting began in Sirajganj, and I moved to Dhaka to pursue stage acting. In Dhaka, I didn't receive much help from familiar faces and even lived in a shared accommodation. There were times when I went without food and couldn't afford decent clothes."

These struggles fueled his motivation to push forward on an uncertain path. The artiste has now successfully shaped his life on his own terms.