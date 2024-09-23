I couldn’t portray Yasmin because of DB Harun: Mim

It all began with a script that made her cry. When Bidya Sinha Saha Mim first read the story for "Ami Yasmin Bolchi", a film based on the tragic life of Yasmin Akhter, the Dinajpur girl whose rape and murder by law enforcement sparked national outrage, she knew it was a project that mattered.

However, despite Mim's emotional investment and the film's social significance, the project was abruptly cancelled—on the orders of former Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-or-Rashid, infamously known as DB Harun, a high-ranking law enforcement official, who wielded his influence to halt the production before it even began.

"I cried while reading the script," Mim recalls. "It was such a powerful story, and I couldn't believe this was happening in real life." For Mim, the role of Yasmin wasn't just another character to play; it was a chance to bring light to an injustice that had shaken the country decades ago. But the path to bringing "Ami Yasmin Bolchi" to the screen was riddled with unseen obstacles—and the most unexpected roadblock came not from within the film industry, but from an official's interference.

The actress recalled, her voice soft but firm. The story—about Yasmin, a young girl brutally raped and murdered in Dinajpur in 1995's August 24—wasn't just another role for Mim. It was a powerful, poignant piece that hit close to home.

"I was very young when Yasmin's murder happened," Mim explained. "But even then, it was a name that lingered in the air, something you couldn't ignore. When I finally read the script last year, I felt a deep connection to her story. I couldn't believe that such cruelty was possible. The script touched me deeply—it's such a touching story, and bringing Yasmin's life to the screen felt like an important responsibility."

The film, which was supposed to be directed by Sumon Dhar, had been in the works for years. It was a project that, according to Mim, needed to be told, not just for its artistic merit but for the social impact it could have. "Ami Yasmin Bolchi" aimed to shed light on a dark chapter in Bangladesh's history, one that sparked protests across the nation and changed the way the country talked about women's safety.

But this vital piece of storytelling never made it to the screen—at least, not yet. And the reason behind it? Not creative differences, budget constraints, or even scheduling conflicts, but a sudden intervention by an unexpected player: DB Harun, an influential law enforcement official.

The call that changed everything

Mim was in the middle of shooting for another film, "Manush", in India when she received the call. "I was surprised when I saw DB Harun's name appear on my WhatsApp," she said, her tone still tinged with disbelief. "At first, I didn't understand what it was about. But then he told me that my director was sitting right in front of him and that the film 'Ami Yasmin Bolchi' couldn't go ahead."

The weight of that call didn't fully hit Mim until after she hung up. "I realised then that this wasn't just a scheduling issue or a producer's whim. This was a direct order. The project, this important story, was being stopped by someone outside the creative world. And just like that, the film was cancelled."

Mim's frustration was palpable as she recounted the experience. "It hurt. We were under contract. We were ready to bring this story to life, a story that needed to be told. But we were told no, by someone who had nothing to do with the film."

Director Sumon Dhar confirmed that the halt came after DB Harun's intervention. "It was a situation none of us could control. Harun asked us to stop, and the producer backed out. What could we do? We were left with no choice but to walk away."

"This isn't just a film. It's a piece of our collective conscience," she said. The story of Yasmin is one that has haunted the nation for decades. The young girl's rape and murder by law enforcement officers triggered widespread outrage in the mid-90s, leading to significant protests and calls for justice. But even with the protests and legal actions, the trauma of Yasmin's death still echoes in the hearts of many.

Mim knew that "Ami Yasmin Bolchi" could have reignited that conversation. "I wanted the audience to see Yasmin, not me. I wanted her story to be at the forefront, for people to feel what I felt reading the script."

But with DB Harun's sudden interference, the opportunity to tell that story seemed lost. Harun, infamous in law enforcement circles, used his influence to halt the production, citing concerns about the film's potential impact. Mim, Sumon Dhar, and the rest of the crew were left to grapple with the reality that sometimes, no matter how important a story is, there are forces beyond creativity that can shut it down.

Despite the setback, Mim hasn't entirely given up hope. In recent conversations with The Daily Star, the actress hinted that the project might still see the light of day. "I've heard that the obstacles are clearing up, and we might finally be able to start production," she said with cautious optimism. "It's taken a long time, and I know the producer is currently abroad, but the fact that this project is moving forward at all is a victory."

For Mim, this film represents more than just a role—it's a way to give voice to someone who had hers stolen. "When people see Yasmin on the screen, I want them to forget they're watching a film. I want them to see Yasmin, to feel her pain, and to remember why her story still matters today."

Even as she looks ahead to other projects, including her upcoming film "Digonte Phuler Agun", Mim keeps the story of Yasmin close to her heart. "Some roles you take for the challenge, some for the joy of acting, but then there are those rare ones that feel like a calling. 'Ami Yasmin Bolchi' is one of those stories for me."

Mim, known for her versatility in films like "Amar Ache Jol" and "Digonte Phuler Agun", has carved out a space for herself as one of Dhallywood's most respected talents. But this time, her battle isn't just on the screen—it's against the unseen powers that tried to silence a story too important to be forgotten.

How does she feel now that the film is moving forward? Mim smiled and said, "It feels good knowing that the film will finally be made. But I hope everything is planned out properly. My main goal is that when audiences see Yasmin on screen, they see her—not me. I want to embody her completely."

"Digante Phuler Agun," directed by Wahid Tareq, is awaiting release. The movie tells the story of Shahidullah Kaiser, a martyred intellectual, and Mim plays the role of his wife, Panna Kaiser. "'Digante Phuler Agun' has a fantastic storyline," Mim remarked. "My character is very well-written. Some roles just give you a sense of satisfaction. This was one of those."

Mim concluded, "I'm always on the lookout for great stories and meaningful characters."