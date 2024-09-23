Easy on the eyes, soothing to the ears

Actors who delve into their inner musicians

They say actors are born with a myriad of talents, and beyond their prowess in acting, music holds a special place in their hearts. Their swooning voices captivate audiences, creating a deep connection that transcends the screen. Not only do they dazzle with their performances, but they also steal our hearts with their musical talent. Here are a few actors whose voices have left a lasting impression on our souls.

Photo: Collected

Meher Afroz Shaon

Meher Afroz Shaon's soulful rendition of Humayun Ahmed's song "Jodi Mon Kade" left no eye dry. This heartfelt song, deeply personal to her, expresses her loneliness and yearning for a final glimpse. Her sorrowful voice in "Amar Vanga Ghore" from the film "Srabon Megher Din" continues to resonate with listeners, adding depth to her performances. Fans also adore her duets with Chanchal Chowdhury on "IPDC Amader Gaan", where their effortless chemistry shines in popular covers like "Shorboto Mongolo Radhe", "Nisha Lagilo Re", and "Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar".

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Tasnia Farin

Tasnia Farin has always had a passion for music, frequently sharing covers of songs like Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You" and Radiohead's "Creep" on her official Facebook handle. Her talent gained widespread recognition after a duet with Tahsan on Kabir Bakul's "Ronge Ronge Rongin Hobo" on "Ityadi", which garnered over 38 million views on YouTube. The song's success propelled her singing career, leading her to perform at an international event.

Photo: Collected

Nusraat Faria

Nusraat Faria's love for music is evident in her original songs and captivating music videos. Known for her upbeat, rhythmic tracks, her hits include "Ami Chai Thakte", "Habibi", "Pataka", and "Bujhina Toh Tai". Faria's music videos are always visually stunning, with top-notch choreography and cinematography, as she brings glamour and energy to each performance.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Imtiaz Barshon

Imtiaz Barshon is not only a versatile actor but also a passionate musician. He is a member of the band Halley'r Dhumketu and even composed the song "Prothom" for his film "Unoponchash Batash". Despite his busy acting schedule, Barshon continues to explore music, recently singing the duet "Mithe Bolini" with Tasnim Anika. He plans to dedicate more time to his musical career moving forward.

Photo: Collected

Kushum Shikder

Kushum Shikder is one of those bold artistes who never shies away from challenges. She juggles her modelling career, acting, and musical endeavours with grace. Who can forget her sensational music video "Nesha", where her captivating voice beautifully complements the visuals? Many have enjoyed her singing in her solo album "Tumi Aaj Koto Dure" as well as in several mixed albums and singles. She is also planning to release a musical film featuring her latest song "Morichika Maya", which she hopes to release soon.

Photo: Collected

Rumana Rashid Ishita

The simple and sweet actress Rumana Rashid Ishita, beloved by the '90s kids for her performances in TV series, also feels a strong connection to music. There is a sense of tranquillity and serenity in her voice, evident in her song "Amar Obhiman". She significantly collaborated with her son Zaveer for a cover of Lucky Akhand's song "Abar Elo Je Shondha" for G-series.