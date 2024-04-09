‘Omimangshito’ won’t be screened this Eid

Raihan Rafi's highly anticipated web-film "Omimangshito" will not be available on iScreen this Eid-ul-Fitr l, due to complications with censorship.

Riaz Ahmed, the Project Manager of the OTT platform, confirmed this in a press release sent to the media.

He also extended sincere apologies to the audience for any inconvenience caused.

"We deeply regret the delay in releasing your highly anticipated web-film 'Omimangshito' on iScreen this Eid," stated the press release.

"Despite submitting to the Censor Board on time and complying with all regulations, we've been compelled to make this decision due to the absence of any response thus far. Pending receipt of the censor certificate, we remain committed to releasing 'Omimangshito' on iScreen at the earliest opportunity," the press release concluded.

After the release of its 40-second-long teaser on February 12, Raihan Rafi's latest web-film "Omimangshito" caught the attention of the audience.

Through multiple dialogues, the teaser hints at the plot: "The murders occurred between approximately one and a half to two o'clock at night. I assume this is a robbery case..."; "Journalists, locals, and relatives have all invaded the crime zone. What was I supposed to do?"; "They haven't killed anyone. They've killed themselves."; "This is definitely a case of extra-marital affair and personal conflict, otherwise, that day..."

Starring Tanzika Amin and Imtiaz Barshon in the lead roles, the web- film was originally slated to begin streaming on February 29 on the OTT platform iScreen. However, it was delayed by the censor board, and the OTT platform is still awaiting censor clearance