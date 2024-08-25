Censor board shouldn't exist: Tanzika Amin

Following a hiatus of nearly six weeks, Tanzika Amin is back on set, shooting for a new series on MaasrangaTelevision. Directed by Nazrul Islam Raju, this drama highlights the complexities of city life.

Tanzika revealed that her role has an interesting angle—the character is a girl who's eager to leave the country, introducing a subtle yet distinct variation to the storyline.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Regarding her return to filming, Tanzika Amin shared, "I spent some time abroad in London. Upon coming back, I noticed significant changes in the country. After settling in, I resumed shooting. It feels great to be back on set."

Tanzika Amin has also begun working on a new web-series. She mentioned that all the details have been finalised, but she remained tight-lipped about the director and the title of the story.

In the meantime, the former Lux star is eagerly anticipating the release of her film, "Omimangshito," directed by Raihan Rafi. She shared, "I completed the movie last year, and it was submitted for censorship, but it has been held up."

Tanzika Amin, visibly frustrated, expressed, "After submitting the film to the censor board, it was shuffled from one desk to another, causing significant delays. We put in a tremendous amount of effort to complete the project, only for it to get stalled at the censor board in the end."

She added that with the changes happening in the country, everything seems to be starting afresh. When asked if "Omimangshito" will now finally go through the censorship process, she confidently responded, "It will definitely go to the censor board and be released. I firmly believe that."

The actress shared that the film's narrative centres around a couple who are both journalists. She takes on the role of the female lead, a character named Neeru.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Reflecting on her experience portraying a journalist, Tanzika mentioned, "I had played a journalist in a drama many years ago, but stepping into the shoes of a female journalist in a film after so long was a refreshing experience. The role brought its own set of challenges, which made it all the more rewarding."

When asked about her experience working on "Omimangshito," the actress shared that the film was a challenging journey. She recounted various intense moments during the shoot that left her with physical scars. "I poured my heart and soul into this project. Even after cameras stop rolling, I found it difficult to shake off the story and character—I was completely absorbed," Tanzika explained.

With growing curiosity surrounding the film, some have speculated that it mirrors the tragic story of Sagar-Runi. Addressing this, Tanzika clarified, "The film portrays a story of barbarism, reflecting the many brutal realities in our society. It's the story of a journalist couple, and it's undeniably a heart-wrenching storty. However, it isn't based on any specific individual's life."

When asked about the debate surrounding the need for a censor board, Tanzika Amin expressed a strong opinion, stating, "I believe the censor board shouldn't exist. Filmmakers should have the freedom to tell their stories as they envision them, without interference. A director's role is to bring a wide range of narratives to the screen, and they shouldn't be hindered by censorship. Films that were previously blocked, such as 'Saturday Afternoon,' should now see the light of day."

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The artiste further emphasised the importance of books and films as educational tools, saying, "People gain knowledge and insights by engaging with literature and cinema. Just as there are stories of brutality, there are also stories filled with positivity. If directors are constrained, we won't see the productions of quality work."

Reflecting on the present situation, she added, "I'm optimistic that something remarkable is on the horizon. So far, 99 percent of developments have been positive. Let's see how things unfold."