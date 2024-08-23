Badhan calls for clothing donations for flood victims

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, who has always been at the forefront of social causes, is now leading an initiative to collect clothing for those affected by the recent devastating floods across the country.

Known for her active participation during the tumultuous days of anti-discrimination student movement under the banner of the Visual Media Artistes Society, Badhan was seen taking the streets, voicing out against injustice and oppression. Even after the dramatic fall of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, she took up night patrols to safeguard her community.

Photo: Taken from Badhan's social media handle.

With the country now submerged in one of the worst floods in recent memory, Badhan is once again stepping up to support those in need. She is not only trying to assist flood victims personally but is also encouraging others to join her in this humanitarian effort. In a recent public appeal, the "Rehana Maryam Noor" actress urged everyone to donate clothing for the flood victims.

Badhan stated, "I believe clothing is the immediate priority. I have already arranged to send what I could from my own home to those affected. I request everyone to donate any unused clothing they have at home during this crisis."

Badhan also addressed the challenges faced by those willing to donate, acknowledging the difficulties some have encountered in finding reliable channels to deliver aid. In response, she has provided a specific address in Gulshan Niketan, where donations can be sent. The address is Flat B3, House 110, Road 2, Block A, Niketan, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212. She assured that any clothing sent to this address would reach the hands of the flood victims. Donations can also be sent via courier, and a contact number has been provided for further coordination: 10713-637557.

The actress's call to action has already garnered significant attention, as evidenced by the overwhelming response on her social media platforms. Comments and messages of support have been pouring in, with many expressing their willingness to contribute to this noble cause.