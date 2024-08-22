Celebrities rally to support flood victims across the nation

Flash floods have wreaked havoc across northeastern and southeastern Bangladesh, submerging vast areas in districts like Cumilla, Feni, Chattogram, and Noakhali. The catastrophe has left 1,89,663 families stranded, and conditions are worsening as eight rivers surge above the danger level till the filing of this report on Thursday afternoon.

Amid this unfolding disaster, celebrities are rallying to provide relief and raise awareness.

Yesterday (August 21) evening actress Bubly shared several photos of people and the environment suffering because of the flooding on Facebook. The images depict devastating scenes—floodwaters rushing in, children being floated to safety in basins, and people seeking refuge with their livestock on boats. The overall picture is one of unimaginable suffering.

Actress Zakia Bari Mamo, deeply moved by the disaster, told The Daily Star, "I'm at a loss for words. Seeing the suffering of those trapped in the floods is breaking my heart. I can only pray and do whatever I can to help. My only wish is for these people to survive. Survival is what matters most. I urge everyone to support the flood victims in any way they can."

Azmeri Haque Badhan also called for unity in the face of this crisis, saying, "We must come together to help those affected. The areas hit by the floods are experiencing unprecedented devastation. Humanity must prevail above all. I pray to Almighty Allah that a solution to this crisis is found soon."

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury expressed his deep concern, stating, "Let's support the flood-affected people. They are our brothers, sisters, parents, and relatives. Together, with the grace of the Almighty, we can overcome this crisis. Seeing the helpless state of those affected by the floods, I feel utterly distressed and helpless."

Actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, anxious over the situation, shared, "Watching the news fills me with fear. The condition of those facing the floods is terrifying. I couldn't sleep all night, worried about the people in those areas. I am praying for everyone. I hope the floodwaters recede quickly. I can't bear to see these images of their suffering any longer. I'm praying to the almighty that this crisis ends soon, and I will certainly extend my hand in support."

Pori Moni, overwhelmed with emotion, said, "It breaks my heart to see the faces of people suffering because of the floods. Imagining myself in their place makes me feel awful. I'm praying to Allah that this terrible situation ends. May these people live with dignity. I will do everything I can to help. May no one lose their life. Allah, you are merciful. Please end this crisis."

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury echoed these sentiments to The Daily Star, saying, "I believe that humans are here to help one another. In times of crisis, people are the first to extend a helping hand. When those in need receive assistance, they are saved from their difficulties. Allah will show mercy to the flood victims. Seeing the faces of those affected by the floods on the news and social media makes me feel helpless. My heart is heavy. Right now, all I want is for the floodwaters to recede quickly. Let's extend our love and support to the victims."

Ashfaque Nipun posted on Facebook, "Whatever we have, we all should just use them in rescuing kids and thousands and thousands more from the flood-hit Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Porshuram and Khagrachari. May Allah help all these people."

In her heartfelt post on social media, Bubly highlighted the escalating crisis in Noakhali, Feni, Comilla, Lakshmipur, and Chandpur, stating, "Hundreds of thousands of people and countless animals are in danger. I urge everyone to stand by the flood victims as per your respective abilities. May Allah protect everyone."

From Australia, actress Shabnur expressed her distress online, sharing a similar plea, "Allah, protect the people of our country!" Actress Puja Cherry added, "This innocent gaze of the child—God, can't you see?"

Actor Zayed Khan, overwhelmed with emotion, wrote, "This is unbearable. How can anyone remain calm after seeing this? My heart breaks every time I look at these pictures. Allah, please protect all the flood victims for the sake of this innocent child."

The ongoing floods have not only impacted people but also devastated livestock and agriculture. Cattle have been swept away, and thousands of chickens have drowned on farms within hours. People are stranded on rooftops, and babies are being floated to safety in cooking pots. The elderly and sick are suffering immensely.

In response to the crisis, several prominent bands, including Artcell, Shironamhin, Arbovirus, Nemesis, and Sonar Bangla Circus, have joined the "Get Up Stand Up" initiative — a collective effort to raise funds for flood relief. The money collected is being distributed to those affected by the disaster.

Director Redoan Rony urged swift action on social media, stating, "We can recover from the damage and we will demand our rights in due time. But right now, the priority is saving lives. Everything can be rebuilt, but we must save the people in this flood."

Actor Deepak Kumar Goswami called for the deployment of all units of the Fire Service and Civil Defense to flood-affected areas. He emphasised that the army, navy, and air force could play a more effective role in handling the disaster. "Trained and skilled personnel are essential in such situations. Let's not add to the crisis with emotional or ill-conceived actions aimed at creating content," he urged.

As the floodwaters continue to rise, more celebrities are using their platforms to raise awareness and rally support. The floods, driven by heavy rains and mountain runoff from India, have inundated multiple upazilas in Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Khagrachari, and Chattogram. With further rainfall predicted over the next 48 hours, the situation remains dire, and the call for unity and aid grows louder.