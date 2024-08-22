Rap concert at Dhaka University postponed amid flood crisis

Music
Emerging rappers like Hannan, Shezan, Mcc-e Mac, Rafsan, and Hadi have been pivotal in the success of the anti-discrimination student movement. Their music amplified student demands and rallied people from all walks of life. Rapper Hannan, one of the movement's most talked-about figures, even faced arrest for his song "Awaaz Utha".

The anti-discrimination student movement coordinators had thus arranged for a concert featuring these influential rappers today at the Shontrash Birodhi Raju Sharokh Bhaskarjya on Dhaka University's premises. However, the concert has been postponed due to severe flooding in the eastern part of the country and adverse weather conditions.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 21, Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, confirmed the decision and urged solidarity with those affected by the floods. 

"Due to the ongoing flood situation in the eastern part of the country and the unfavourable weather, the concert scheduled for Thursday at Raju Bhaskarjya has been postponed. Now is the time to stand by those affected by the floods. We urge everyone to come forward and help," wrote Hasnat.

On Wednesday, continuous rainfall and the influx of water from upstream caused flooding in at least eight districts across the country, leaving millions stranded. The floods have also impacted Rangamati and Khagrachhari, with warnings of worsening flooding in Cumilla.

