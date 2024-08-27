Farakka water release: FFWC says no chance of flood in next 7 days in Bangladesh

Says FFWC

There is no possibility of flood in the next seven days in the Ganges basin following the opening of all gates of Farakka barrage, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said today.

The FFWC officials have noticed only seven centimetres water rise in the Ganga river (Padma river in Bangladesh) at Chapainawabganj point in last 24 hours, said Sarder Uday Raihan, executive engineer of the FFWC.

However, the water level in the river is flowing 150 cm below the danger level this afternoon, he also said.

"We have noticed no rise of water (zero centimetre) at the Hardinge Bridge point in last 24 hours. So we can say there is no chance of having any flood in next one week in the Ganges basin," he added.

The water level at the upstream and downstream of Farakka barrage remain steady, he also said.