United in Crisis People’s resilient response to devastating floods

The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have left many rural communities devastated. Children and women are among the most vulnerable in this crisis. Every time a natural calamity strikes, we triumph through our resilient life forces. People from all walks of life rise to the occasion and stand beside our fellow people who are in distress. All our small efforts from general individuals and charity organisations add up to building a substantial relief operation that complements efforts by the government.

Faiza Ahmed, Creative head of Manas and Shanchayita, is raising funds to provide essential items like food, powdered milk, vitamin C, supplements, clothing, mosquito nets, bedsheets, toys, and blankets for young victims. There are many such general people like her, who are trying to collect contributions, no matter how small, to make a significant difference in a child's life during this difficult time.

The Rizq Project, is another such effort, helping people in the worst-affected areas in Parshuram, Feni Sadar, Sonagazi, and Chagalnaiya, by working with local volunteers involved in rescue and food relief operations. Also, in Mirsharai, where volunteers from neighbouring Sitakunda are helping out. Soup kitchens, catering to people who have sought shelter on higher grounds, are a very important part of the relief programme and The Rizq Project has mobilised funds to support ongoing relief efforts by the SAJIDA Foundation in Dhaka and Ghashful bd in Chattogram.

"Geology and earth sciences are my passions, so, naturally, I'm very inclined towards worldwide weather-related phenomena. The night before the waters from upstream started descending and engulfing the flat lands of Bangladesh, I was monitoring the rain using Bing Maps, a free app that anyone can install. So, my question is, if a novice can forecast, where were our concerned personnel in charge of this?" says Shafin Ahmed of The Rizq Project, adding that using social media platforms was most effective in quickly organising funds.

SAJIDA Foundation is providing emergency relief to thousands of families affected, prioritising the safety of the elderly, pregnant women, and children, and transporting them to safe, dry locations.

The Azimur Rokia Rahman Trust and Community Resource Development Centre (CRDC), in collaboration with multiple volunteering teams and individuals who have generously contributed to the relief efforts, have been able to support the 5,000 families in remote areas of Baghaichari Upazilla in Rangamati district. The Bangladesh Marma Students Council-BMSC, Rangamati branch is volunteering to deliver essential supplies like food, clothes, and sanitary napkins to this severely flood-affected area. However, it takes around four to five hours to reach the destination by boat.

There are many livestock animals stranded in the flood waters. The Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University is requesting the rescue operation team to look out for these unfortunate domestic animals. Their request on their official Facebook page to collect donations for animals, generated around Tk 78,304 and counting to buy fodder for cows, goats, poultry feed, as well as cat and dog food.

In a rare gesture, The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been instructed to supply free diesel to keep network towers operational in flood-affected areas in Feni, according to a press release, reported in The Daily Star.