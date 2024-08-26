Water release from Farakka no cause of concern for Bangladesh: India

Experts here say all barrage gates usually kept open during monsoon

India today said the release of water of the Ganges/Padma river through Farakka barrage downstream is a normal seasonal occurrence and there is no cause for concern for Bangladesh.

"We have seen media reports of the opening of Farraka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 11 lakh cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river," official Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said today in response to media queries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed fears and rumours circulating about the situation online.

"The release of water is a routine seasonal development due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream," Randhir Jaiswal explained.

Jaiswal emphasised that the Farakka structure is a barrage, not a dam, and its primary function is to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal. The rest of the water naturally flows downstream into the Padma river.

The spokesperson also assured that data regarding the water flow is shared regularly with the Joint River Commission officials in Bangladesh, as per bilateral protocol.

"We have seen fake videos and rumours being spread to create misunderstandings. These should be firmly countered with facts," Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abul Hossen, member of Joint Rivers Commission of Bangladesh said the country has a water sharing treaty with India which remains effective from January to May.

"During that time they provide water to Bangladesh as per the treaty," he said.

Rest of the time, India divert 40,000 cusecs of water through a bypass feeder canal to Hooghly river and release rest of the water to the Ganges/Padma which flows down to Bangladesh.

Generally, all the gates of Farakka remain open during the monsoon, he said.

Asked about the situation, Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer of flood forecasting and warning centre, said the water level of the Ganges river crossed the danger level in India last week. But it is flowing below the danger level now.

"So we are not fearing any flood in the Ganges basin in next one week or so," he said.

He also said the Indian authorities keep all the gates of the Farakka barrage open during the monsoon.