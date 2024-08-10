Artistes unite, call for cultural resurgence at Central Shaheed Minar

Artistes and cultural figures from across Bangladesh gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar today afternoon, rallying under the banner of "Srishtir Shadhinotay Shahoshi Bangladesh" (Brave Bangladesh for Freedom of Art). The event, which began at 3pm, brought together four prominent platforms: The Visual Artistes' Society, Photographer Society, Protesting Theatre Activists, and Get Up and Stand Up (Bangladesh Musical Artists' Society).

The rally comes in the wake of significant political upheaval, following the resignation and hasty departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. On that same day, at least 76 deaths and approximately 500 injuries were reported in areas outside the capital. In the following days, the nation has grappled with a wave of violence as reports of killings, arson, looting, and attacks on minority communities have further heightened tensions across the country.

In a joint statement, the assembled artistes addressed the recent turmoil, saying, "We have taken down the dictator through a bloody mass uprising led by the students of our country. We deeply remember the martyred who were brutally killed by Sheikh Hasina's regime. It's very unfortunate that we are yet to get the identification of many and have a confirmed number of the people who have lost their lives."

The coalition put forth several demands, including: immediate compilation of a comprehensive list of those killed during the anti-discrimination movement; guard of honour funerals for the deceased and aid for the injured; construction of a memorial (Shaheed Minar) to honour the martyrs and thorough investigation and trial of those responsible for the killings.

The artistes also condemned the post-uprising violence, calling for fair investigations into the destruction of temples, Liberation War museums, historic establishments, sculptures, and other cultural landmarks.

Notable figures in attendance included Shahidul Alam, Amirul Rajiv, Piplu R Khan, Probar Ripon, Tanim Noor, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Saberi Alam, Zakia Bari Mamo, Sakib R Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Armeen Musa, Khayam Sanu Sandhi, Kamar Ahmed Simon, Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Neel Hurerzahan, Tanvin Sweety, Rubayat and Ruslan Rehman, Mumtaheena Toya and Safa Kabir, among others. Their presence underscored the broad support for reform and justice across Bangladesh's creative communities.

Speaking at the event, the artistes urged citizens to actively participate in reshaping the nation. They emphasised their vision for a truly inclusive Bangladesh, where everyone is treated equally regardless of their caste, race, gender, ethnicity, and religion. Drawing parallels to the student-led movement that precipitated recent changes, they called for widespread support "from the plains to the hills" in this next phase of national reform.

They performed patriotic songs dedicated to the martyrs, concluding the event with national anthem.

As Bangladesh stands at this critical juncture, the artistic community's united front is crucial to continue the fight for freedom, justice, and cultural expression. The coming weeks and months will likely prove crucial in determining whether the artists' calls for transparency, justice, and reform will be heeded by the transitional authorities and whatever new government takes shape.