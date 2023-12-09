Amitabh Reza plans to release 'Rickshaw Girl' next year

Director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, amidst the news of Dhaka's rickshaws and rickshaw paintings being recognised on Unesco's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, expressed his desire to present his movie "Rickshaw Girl" to the audience of Bangladesh next year.

On Wednesday night, on Facebook, Amitabh Reza shared a poster of the movie "Rickshaw Girl" and wrote, "Dhaka's Rickshaws and Rickshaw art have been recognised by Unesco." He added, "Our film is about that rickshaw picture, and we hope to bring it to cinemas in Bangladesh next year."

When inquired about the release date for the upcoming year, Amitabh Reza informed Glitz, stating, "The aim is to release the film in February."

Amitabh Reza created "Rickshaw Girl", based on the novel by Mitali Perkins, an Indian-American author. The film has already accumulated numerous international film awards.

In January of this year, the movie had an exclusive screening at Bangla Academy on the third day of the Dhaka Lit Fest. This event provided a significant opportunity for the country's audience to experience the film before its official release.

The Lit Fest audience seized the opportunity eagerly too. The Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium was filled to capacity, with attendees sitting on the floor to watch "Rickshaw Girl".

Nevertheless, the film has not been officially premiered in Bangladesh theatres as of now. Amitabh Reza aims to present the movie to the local audience on a grand scale when it is eventually released.

On Wednesday, Dhaka's rickshaws and the art of rickshaw paintings were added to Unesco's list. This worldwide declaration was granted during the ongoing 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Botswana's Kasane.

Unesco acknowledged "Rickshaws and Rickshaw painting in Dhaka, also known as Rickshawchitra" noting that the slow pace of the rickshaw allows passengers on the road to easily observe its intricate decorations. Consequently, the rickshaw has transformed into a mobile exhibition, symbolising the city life of Dhaka. This art form has also found its place in exhibitions, festivals, and even films.