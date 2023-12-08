Sporshia donates body to science

On her 30th birthday, today (December 8), actress Orchita Sporshia officially announced that she will be donating her body to science after her death.

Sporshia told the media she wishes to serve people by donating her organs. She had a final discussion with the authorities of Dhaka Medical College regarding this matter. Therefore, instead of burial after death, the college authorities will take her body for medical purposes.

Regarding organ donation, the actress stated, "Within this donation lies the desire to benefit others and contribute to medical science. If another person can live because of my reason, then I have no regrets. If the sense of humanity is not present among artistes like us, then what will the common people learn? If as a result of my decision or announcement, ordinary people find inspiration in organ donation, that too is my success."

Since 2011, Orchita Sporshia has been making her presence felt in the media. She initially gained attention through an advertisement for a telecommunications company. She has been praised for her work in several films, including "Nabab LLB" with Shakib Khan, "Kathbirali" with Asaduzzaman Abir, and "Abar Boshonto" with Tariq Anam Khan. While she has taken a break from television dramas for quite some time, she continues to selectively work in films. The actress is set to appear in several more projects on the big screen soon.

The actress believes that despite the perception that she is not active on social media, she is indeed working diligently. Following the elections, her upcoming film, "Suswagatam," is set to be released.