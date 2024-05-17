Stars absent from ‘Sushagotom’ promotions, director voices frustration

Filmmaker Shafiqul Alam's debut film, "Sushagotom", is soon to hit theatres across the country. Despite the impending release, lead actors Orchita Sporshia and Nirab Hossain have been noticeably absent from promotional activities, prompting accusations of non-cooperation from the director.

"Shushagotom" a film about a village girl aspiring to become an airplane pilot, is set for release on May 24, as announced by the production company Bonbithi Movies.

According to the director Shafiqul Alam, the promotional campaign of the film began on May 15 with the release of the poster and teaser.

Then again, accusing the lead stars, Shafiqul stated, "I informed Nirab about the film's release four or five days ago and asked him to provide a video message to his fans. However, he has not responded to my calls or messages."

"Despite the release of the poster and teaser, he has not shared anything on social media. Instead, he has reportedly gone to the Maldives. Similarly, Sporshia is not answering my calls or messages. The teaser and poster were sent to her as well," he continued.

When asked about the actors' behaviour, Shafiqul Alam said, "During the shooting, they were happy and fully paid. But post-shooting, their attitude has changed without any explanation. If their non-cooperation harms the film, who will take responsibility?"

"This is detrimental to the film. As a director, the film is my responsibility, but as actors, it is theirs as well. I plan to discuss this issue with senior leaders of the Directors' Association to decide on the next steps," he stated.

In "Sushagotom" Sporshia plays two characters: a mother and daughter named Rahimon and Karimon. Nirab portrays the character Hasan – in both young and old-age roles.

The story, as narrated by Shafiqul Alam, revolves around Rahimon, a girl who dreams of becoming a pilot and repairs an airplane, only for it to crash into the water shortly after takeoff. Rahimon dies during childbirth, and her husband Hasan raises their daughter with the dream of her becoming a pilot, fulfilling her mother's wish.

The film also features actors Nipun Akter, Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, Ayesha, Maruf Aqib, and Aloka Sarkar.