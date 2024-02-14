Sporshia ties the knot on Valentine’s Day

Embracing the Spring season on Pahela Falgun, actress Orchita Sporshia stepped into a new journey. The "Manusher Bagan" actress got married to Syed Rifat Naweed Hossain.

Hailing from Sylhet Naweed works as a director at a multinational software company.

Yesterday (February 13), their Gaaye Holud (pre-wedding tradition), coupled with a musical event, were held on a beach in Cox's Bazar.

Today, the wedding ceremony took place on Inani Beach in the same region. Close relatives from both sides were present at the event.

Sporshia said, "My mother likes Naweed. I had decided earlier that I would get married according to my mother's choice. Besides, I have also found him to be compatible with me on certain grounds, so I agreed for it."

"Perhaps, he also found the qualities in me he was looking for in his partner," she added.

According to her, the marriage took place with the blessings of both families.

Sporshia began her journey in the showbiz industry in 2011 as a model in an advertisement campaign, titled "Amader Desh ta Shopnopuri", for a telecommunications company. Since then, she has received praises for her performances in multiple films, such as "Nabab LLB" alongside Shakib Khan, "Kathbirali" with Asaduzzaman Abir, and "Abar Boshonto" with Tariq Anam Khan.