Toffee premieres murder-mystery ‘Roilo Baki Dosh’

Digital entertainment platform Toffee has unveiled its latest original web series, "Roilo Baki Dosh". This murder-mystery thriller promises to enthral viewers with its gripping storyline and outstanding cast.

Helmed by director Masud Zakaria Sabin and written by Shahzada Shahid, "Roilo Baki Dosh" spans 10 episodes of intense drama and suspense. The series features popular actors FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Ziaul Roshan, and Shatabdi Wadud, whose performances breathe life into the intricate characters.

Toffee has made this premium content accessible to viewers across all mobile networks. For just Tk 20, fans can enjoy a 15-day access pass to the entire series, allowing them to enjoy high-stakes drama, irrespective of their mobile operator.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, deputy director of Marketing at Toffee, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "'Roilo Baki Dosh' is an intense and enthralling mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With this web series premiere, coupled with exclusive offers and packages, we look forward to providing a premium and seamless viewing experience on Toffee as we strive to deliver unique and entertaining content to our viewers."

Lead actor FS Nayeem shared his excitement, "Working alongside such talented actors and actresses under the direction of Masud Zakaria Sabin has been an incredible journey. I look forward to Toffee viewers enjoying the captivating narrative and intriguing twists of 'Roilo Baki Dosh' – a murder-thriller that will engross viewers with its gripping turn of events."