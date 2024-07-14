TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:40 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Toffee premieres murder-mystery ‘Roilo Baki Dosh’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:33 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 14, 2024 04:40 PM
Toffee premieres murder-mystery ‘Roilo Baki Dosh’
Photo: Courtesy

Digital entertainment platform Toffee has unveiled its latest original web series, "Roilo Baki Dosh". This murder-mystery thriller promises to enthral viewers with its gripping storyline and outstanding cast.

Helmed by director Masud Zakaria Sabin and written by Shahzada Shahid, "Roilo Baki Dosh" spans 10 episodes of intense drama and suspense. The series features popular actors FS Nayeem, Orchita Sporshia, Ziaul Roshan, and Shatabdi Wadud, whose performances breathe life into the intricate characters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Toffee has made this premium content accessible to viewers across all mobile networks. For just Tk 20, fans can enjoy a 15-day access pass to the entire series, allowing them to enjoy high-stakes drama, irrespective of their mobile operator.

Chanchal's 'Padatik' to premiere simultaneously in Bangladesh and India
Read more

Chanchal's 'Padatik' to premiere simultaneously in Bangladesh and India

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, deputy director of Marketing at Toffee, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "'Roilo Baki Dosh' is an intense and enthralling mystery that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With this web series premiere, coupled with exclusive offers and packages, we look forward to providing a premium and seamless viewing experience on Toffee as we strive to deliver unique and entertaining content to our viewers."

Lead actor FS Nayeem shared his excitement, "Working alongside such talented actors and actresses under the direction of Masud Zakaria Sabin has been an incredible journey. I look forward to Toffee viewers enjoying the captivating narrative and intriguing twists of 'Roilo Baki Dosh' – a murder-thriller that will engross viewers with its gripping turn of events."

Bongo to feature Sreelekha-Darshana’s ‘Kolkata Diaries’
Read more

Bongo to feature Sreelekha-Darshana’s ‘Kolkata Diaries’

 

Related topic:
Roilo Baki DoshRoilo Baki Dosh on ToffeeMasud Zakaria SabinFS NayeemOrchita SporshiaZiaul RoshanShatabdi WadudToffee series 2024Toffee subscription
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

FS Nayeem drops soulful single ‘Maya’ on Spotify

1m ago
Roshan reveals 3-year marriage

Roshan reveals 3-year marriage

1y ago
‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

‘Kaalpurush’: A murder mystery where time is the protagonist

1m ago
Chorki drops first curious look at ‘Kaalpurush’

Chorki drops first curious look at ‘Kaalpurush’

2m ago
Chorki’s latest series ‘Overtrump’ is a crime-comedy

Chorki’s latest series ‘Overtrump’ is a crime-comedy

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

চীন থেকে আগে ফেরা নিয়ে যা বললেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তিনি বলেন, এটা বহুবার আমি করেছি। যখনই আমি সুযোগ পেয়েছি আমি চলে এসেছি।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশকে ২ বিলিয়ন ডলারের সমপরিমাণ অনুদান-ঋণ দেবে চীন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification