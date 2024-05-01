Ziaul Roshan becomes a father again

Ziaul Roshan's family is now complete with the arrival of his baby boy, born yesterday.

Previously, on May 24, 2023, he and his wife Tahsina Esha welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Feriha Amatullah. The "Jinn" actor shared the news on his social media along with pictures of his newborn child.

"Alhamdulillah, our baby boy entered our lives yesterday, just 11 months after our daughter Feriha. I always prayed to Allah for a daughter and a son, and He has blessed us with both within a year. Please pray for Esha and myself as we strive to provide our children a happy and healthy family life," the post read.

In the previous year, Ziaul Roshan disclosed his relationship status, revealing that he had tied the knot with his longtime partner Tahsin Esha three years earlier.

Roshan made his debut in Dhallywood with "Rokto" in 2016 and subsequently gained popularity with films like "Beporowa", "Mukhosh", "Psycho", and "Operation Sundarbans".

This Eid-ul-Fitr, his film "Maya: The Love" was released, and his latest film "Dead Body" is scheduled for release on May 3.