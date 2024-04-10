TV & Film
Two movies have been pulled out from Eid release

Two movies have been pulled out from Eid release
Photo: Collected

Thirteen Bangla films were scheduled for release tomorrow on Eid, but just two days before the occasion, two movies have pulled out from the competition. 

This means that only 11 films will now be hitting the theatres. Despite this change, production houses had previously shared teasers and trailers for all the movies.

The first film removed from the release list is "Deadbody," which was originally scheduled for Eid with its trailer already out. Directed by Md Iqbal, the film featured Omar Sani, Misha Sawdagar, Shamol Mawla, Ziaul Roshan, Rashed Mamun Apu, and more.

The second movie withdrawn from the Eid release lineup is "Potu," produced by Jazz Multimedia. Despite being set for an Eid release, it was announced just a day before Eid that it will not be hitting the screens on the scheduled date. Directed by Ahmmed Humayun, the film featured Evan Sair, Afra Shaiara, Shoaib Monir, Dilruba Hossain Doyel, and Ariful Rony among others.

‘Deyaler Desh’ gets highest number of shows at Star Cineplex
The 11 movies still contending for Eid releases are: "Rajkumar," "Omar," "Deyaler Desh," "Kajol Rekha," "Lipstick," "Maya: the Love," "Mona: Jinn 2," "Sonar Char," "Green Card," "Ahare Jibon," and "Meghna Konnya."

 

