Wed Apr 10, 2024 10:43 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 10:52 AM

'Deyaler Desh' gets highest number of shows at Star Cineplex

Photo: Collected

Several movies are set to premiere this Eid, yet the complete list of hall venues hasn't been disclosed by the producers. Star Cineplex has recently unveiled its Eid week schedule, featuring eight new films across seven of its branches.

Helmed by Mishuk Moni, "Deyaler Desh" has got the highest number of shows among the eight movies. 17 shows will be screened daily across all branches of Cineplex of the film. Sariful Razz and Shobnom Bubly have played the protagonists in it. 



The movie trailer depicts Razz and Bubly, two working-class individuals deeply in love, until tragedy strikes with Bubly's sudden demise. Following her death, Razz chooses to live alongside her lifeless body. The trailer and accompanying song have sparked significant debates on social media, ever since their release.

Himel Ashraf's "Rajkumar" and Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" received 13 shows each. Additionally, "Omar" obtained 11 shows, "Mona: Jinn 2" secured seven, "Meghna Konnya" and "Green Card" each attained two, while "Ahare Jibon" was scheduled for three shows.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Senior Manager of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, holds reservations about releasing numerous movies during a single Eid, despite the decision to release eight films this Eid. He believes that rather than focusing on releases on Eid, films should be distributed consistently throughout the year.

 

