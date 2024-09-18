Pori Moni celebrates 'divorce anniversary'

TV & Film
Wed Sep 18, 2024 01:33 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 05:08 PM

Photo: Collected

On September 17 of last year, the popular showbiz duo, Sariful Razz and Pori Moni, parted ways amidst marital strife. As the one-year anniversary of their split approached this past Tuesday, Pori Moni chose to mark the occasion in an unconventional way.

On Monday night, Pori posted a cryptic message on Facebook that read, "Congratulations Pori!" leaving many of her fans puzzled. It wasn't until Tuesday evening that she clarified the post, revealing that it was her way of acknowledging the one-year anniversary of her separation from Razz.

To commemorate the day, the actress shared a heartwarming photo featuring herself, her son Punno, and her adopted daughter, all smiling happily. In an accompanying post, she reflected on her journey over the past year.

Pori wrote, "As I look back on my life today, I see myself as a completely happy person. Life is full of challenges—it's part of growing up. I'm ready to face those challenges with a smile, but I refuse to let the pain of losing someone define my happiness. That's why I'm celebrating life with them, filled with laughter and joy."

Further reflecting on her growth, Pori added, "Exactly one year ago, I let go of the wrong person in my life. I was consumed with despair and heartache, and my little son clung to me for comfort. But now, look at us—we are slowly learning to be happy on our own terms. That wrong person no longer exists in our lives, neither mine nor my son's. Thank goodness. We are doing well."

Pori Moni concluded by wishing herself a "happy divorce anniversary."

push notification