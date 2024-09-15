Visa issues stall major Bangladesh-India film projects

Bangladesh and India's film industries are feeling the impact of the recently tightened visa regulations, with Bangladeshi artistes struggling to secure travel permits for film shoots in India, and Indian actors unable to get work permits for projects in Bangladesh.

One of the high-profile cases is actress Tasnia Farin, who was supposed to star alongside Indian superstar Dev in the upcoming Kolkata film "Pratiksha". Farin has however been unable to join the shoot due to visa complications. Similarly, Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni is also caught in the visa turmoil, preventing her from travelling to India for her film "Felubakshi".

The issue isn't one-sided. Indian actors are also facing hurdles with their work permits for Bangladesh. Bollywood stars Rituparna Sengupta and Swastika Mukherjee were scheduled to film in Bangladesh this month, but their plans are on hold as they await necessary approvals.

Swastika was set to begin shooting for the film "Altabanu Jochhona Dekheni", directed by Himu Akram, on September 7 or 8. However, the project has been delayed as her visa and work permit issues remain unresolved.

Likewise, Rituparna Sengupta was due to arrive in Dhaka earlier this month to shoot for "Tori", directed by Rashid Polash. Yet, visa complications have also thrown a wrench in that schedule, pushing back the film's production.

Despite finishing the shooting for Kolkata's Felubakshi, Pori Moni is now stuck in limbo as the film's dubbing requires her to travel to India, which she is currently not allowed to do. "My previous visa has expired, and I'm having trouble getting a new one. I don't know when I'll get my visa or if I will be able to fly to India. 'Felubakshi' is my first film in Kolkata, and I'm eager for it to be completed and released soon," Pori Moni said.

Tasnia Farin also shared her frustration at having to drop out of "Pratiksha". "Due to the uncertainty around the shooting schedule and the added complication of obtaining a visa, I had to step away from the project. If we couldn't start soon, we'd miss both Dev and Mithun Chakraborty's schedules, and it has become almost impossible to secure a visa from Bangladesh now," she explained.

Both industries are hence feeling the strain, with multiple production aspects delayed and the uncertainty surrounding future projects.