Farin opts out of Indian film due to visa complications

Tasnia Farin, who was set to star opposite Dev in the Kolkata film "Pratiksha" directed by Abhijit Sen, has withdrawn from the project. Initially scheduled to begin filming in Kolkata and the UK in early November, the film now facing delays led Farin to step back.

She explained, "Due to various uncertainties regarding my visa and schedules, I've decided to leave the project. After a lengthy discussion with producer Atanu Roy Chowdhury, I realised the film might not happen for me, for now."

The primary issue revolves around the visa complications stemming from the political situation in Bangladesh, which could hinder the filming schedule. "If we can't start filming in November, we risk losing the availability of Dev and Mithun Chakraborty. But securing visas on time is also uncertain," Farin noted.

Farin expressed relief about her decision, as she had concerns about the film's pre-production work in September. The uncertainty around the visa process also prevented her from taking on new projects in both Kolkata and Bangladesh. She added, "Now, at least, I'm free from that worry."

Following her exit from "Pratiksha", Farin quickly secured a new OTT project, which she described as a "big-budget project." 

Despite missing the chance to work with stars like Dev and Mithun Chakraborty, she remains optimistic, saying, "Certainly, it would have impacted my career, but I've worked in Kolkata before, and there's always the possibility of bigger projects in the future."

Last year, Farin had also opted out of another Kolkata film, "Patri Chai", marking another instance of project cancellations in her career. Despite the setbacks, she considers these situations as coincidental.

Related topic:
Tasnia Farintasnia farin actressTasnia Farin Kolkata ProjectsTasnia Farin Indian FilmsBangladesh India Bilateral Relations 2024Bangladesh India Visa Complications 2024
