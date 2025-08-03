No more visa stickers: UK switches to e-visas for int’l students

The UK is replacing physical immigration documents with e-visas. As a result, Bangladeshi students applying for a UK student visa from July 15, 2025, may not receive a vignette (visa sticker) in their passports.

Biometric residence permits (BRPs) have already been replaced by e-visa. E-visa will also be replacing biometric residence cards (BRCs) and wet ink stamps or vignettes (stickers) in passports.

You'll still get a visa sticker if you apply as a student dependant or as a main applicant for visas other than sponsored study or work.