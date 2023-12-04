Beyond the screen: Tasnia Farin's style files

Tasnia Farin is not only a powerhouse performer, but also a trendsetter in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion. As she recently graced The Daily Star Centre for a photoshoot with her radiant smile and an aura of elegance – bringing a whirlwind of charm and style – we could not help but be captivated by her unique fashion sense and ask her to reveal her choices.

Farin's style reflects her fearless spirit, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary flair. There is a certain magnetic quality about her style that sets her apart from the crowd – a unique blend of sophistication, playfulness, and a dash of unapologetic boldness.

She arrived at The Daily Star in flared black pants, a crop top and a jacket – showing style and comfort – and perfected with confidence. When we asked how would she describe her personal style in three words, she replied, "comfortable, effortless, and chic."

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

During our conversation, she revealed her penchant for comfortable wear.

"Fashion for me is a form of self-expression, and my go-to attire would be anything that helps me to be at ease and feel confident," she shared.

From red carpets to casual outings, Farin's wardrobe is a kaleidoscope of styles. She seamlessly transitions from elegant saris that pay homage to her heritage to chic, contemporary ensembles that showcase her versatility. It is this ability to embrace both the traditional and the modern that sets her apart in the fashion landscape.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

While talking about her preference for saris, she said, "I would always go for something comfortable, but the mood and occasion matter to me equally. I prefer deshi materials; Jamdani and cotton would be at the top of my list.

"But as you see, this is a very Katan season. So, I wouldn't mind donning a Katan sari with a chocker," chuckled Farin as she updated us on her fashion choices.

When it comes to jewellery, Farin would not wear something heavy, rather simple and elegant pieces of jewellery attract her. She mentioned, "I love wearing different types of earrings and bangles — I find the sound of bangles quite fascinating."

No matter how plain and simple things attract Farin – she is all in all – a globetrotter. In the course of our conversation, she informed us that this year, she travelled to almost 10 countries, and her passport awaits more visas!

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

"I love travelling and in Bangladesh Cox's Bazar is my favourite as growing up, I had spent a memorable time there. And outside of the country, my preferred travel destinations would definitely be Thailand and the UK," recounted Farin.

One of the defining features of Farin's style is her love for experimentation. Whether it is playing with bold colours, unconventional silhouettes, or unexpected accessories, she fearlessly pushes the boundaries of conventional fashion.

"I like pastels. But I also would not mind experimenting with black and white and off-beat colours," informed Farin as she got ready for her photoshoot.

Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

Pink perfect

Picture her in a resplendent pastel pink sari from Nobo Dhaka, accessorised with exquisite jewellery straight from Amisheé, along with rocking sleek flair pants with a statement crop top. This is what she wore on the day of the photoshoot.

Farin's wardrobe is a canvas, and she is an avant-garde artist, painting with a palette that spans the rich hues of tradition and the contemporary strokes of global vogue. But who can forget her minimalistic bridal look, adorned in a mesmerising Jamdani sari crafted by Nobo Dhaka?

"I had put my trust in Nobo Dhaka to make my wedding sari and I am more than happy with the outcome as the sari came out the way I had dreamt of. Overall, everything worked out well, and I am grateful for the effort," Farin answered.

Our conversation concluded as she was wrapping up her photoshoot for Star Lifestyle – nevertheless, we are certain that as she continues to tread the fine line between tradition and contemporary chic, Tasnia Farin will not only prove herself to be a brilliant actor but also a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Model: Tasnia Farin

Styling: Sonia Yeasmin Isha

Mua: Sumon Rahat

Jewelry: Amisheé

Wardrobe: NOBO x Sharmin Rahman Designs (Revival Heritage Mirpur Benarasi)

Weaver: Kutub Uddin

Set: Eskay Décor by Saimul Karim