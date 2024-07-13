‘Ekti Khola Janala’: Who is behind the killing of nurses?

Vicky Zahed is renowned for creating narratives that explore the complex psychology and darker tendencies of human beings.

This time, the director has partnered with Binge for a short film titled "Ekti Khola Janala", featuring Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia.

Video of একটি খোলা জানালা ( ট্রেইলার ) | Vicky Zahed | Tasnia Farin | Nadia | A Binge Original

Recently, Binge released the trailer of the short film depicting a mysterious killer who targets and murders innocent nurses, consuming their livers. Amid these mysterious murders, the nurses grapple with haunting trauma, compounded by social stigma and domestic abuse.

All these intriguing elements and more will unfold when "Ekti Khola Janala" premieres soon on the OTT platform Binge.

Binge also teased that there will be a special appearance by a popular artiste. However, they didn't name that actor.

The director revealed that "Ekti Khola Janala" runs for about 50 minutes and promises to captivate viewers.

Previously, Vicky Zahed discussed the premise of his short film, describing it as an international narrative adapted to fit Bangladeshi circumstances. It follows two nurses who experience unusual events one fateful night.

Similar to his past projects, the story emphasises resilient female protagonists facing distinct challenges, aiming to offer a fresh perspective.