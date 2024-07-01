TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 01:31 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 01:41 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Vicky Zahed’s horror-thriller ‘Ekti Khola Janala’ to premiere on Binge

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 01:31 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 01:41 PM
Vicky Zahed’s horror-thriller ‘Ekti Khola Janala’ to premiere on Binge
Photos: Collected

Director Vicky Zahed, renowned for his over the top psycho-thrillers like "Redrum", "Punorjonmo" series, returns with another similar instalment— this time blending horror into a short film titled "Ekti Khola Janala" (An Open Window). 

The film stars Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia in the lead roles, both portraying the characters of nurses.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The recently released teaser and posters hint at a chilling narrative. One poster features Farin in a nurse's outfit, staring intensely with a stethoscope in hand. Another shows Nadia holding a syringe, her eyes glistening with tears and a smile on her face. 

In a third poster, both actresses are seen together—Farin signalling silence with a finger to her lips while Nadia stands with a syringe. The 28-second teaser exudes mystery, depicting a stormy night with lightning, someone rocking in an easy chair, and trying to move their fingers. The teaser's caption reads, "What happened to everyone that ghostly night?"

Vicky Zahed explains, "This is an international story adapted to the Bangladeshi context. It revolves around two nurses and the strange events they encounter one night. Like my previous works, this story centres on strong female characters and presents unique challenges. It's an attempt to create something different."

The director shared that "Ekti Khola Janala" is approximately 50 minutes long and will premiere on the OTT platform Binge in the first week of July.

Bangladesh is lagging behind in female-led projects: Sadia Khalid Reeti
Read more

Bangladesh is lagging behind in female-led projects: Sadia Khalid Reeti

 

Related topic:
Vicky ZahedTasnia FarinSallha Khanam NadiaEkti Khola JanalaVicky Zahed WebfilmVicky Zahed Psychothriller
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mehazabien, Farin back Argentina for Copa America 2024

Mehazabien, Farin back Argentina for Copa America 2024

4d ago
Siam, Safa, Manoj to star in Vicky Zahed's latest web-series

Siam, Safa, Manoj to star in Vicky Zahed's latest web-series

9m ago
Not ‘fair’ at all: Why are fair-skinned actors cast for dark-skinned characters?

Not ‘fair’ at all: Why are fair-skinned actors cast for dark-skinned characters?

3m ago
‘Khuda Jane’ music video featuring Nadia launched

‘Khuda Jane’ music video featuring Nadia launched

4m ago
Salha Khanam Nadia: hospitalised

Sallha Khanam Nadia hospitalised

1y ago
|অর্থনীতি

নতুন ঋণের জন্য বেইজিংয়ের দিকে তাকিয়ে ঢাকা

'প্রকল্পগুলো নিয়ে চীনের সঙ্গে সরকারের আলোচনা চলছে। তবে এখনও কিছু চূড়ান্ত হয়নি'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে নিরাপদ দেশ, জঙ্গি হামলার শঙ্কা নেই: র‍্যাব মহাপরিচালক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification