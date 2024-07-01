Vicky Zahed’s horror-thriller ‘Ekti Khola Janala’ to premiere on Binge

Director Vicky Zahed, renowned for his over the top psycho-thrillers like "Redrum", "Punorjonmo" series, returns with another similar instalment— this time blending horror into a short film titled "Ekti Khola Janala" (An Open Window).

The film stars Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia in the lead roles, both portraying the characters of nurses.

The recently released teaser and posters hint at a chilling narrative. One poster features Farin in a nurse's outfit, staring intensely with a stethoscope in hand. Another shows Nadia holding a syringe, her eyes glistening with tears and a smile on her face.

In a third poster, both actresses are seen together—Farin signalling silence with a finger to her lips while Nadia stands with a syringe. The 28-second teaser exudes mystery, depicting a stormy night with lightning, someone rocking in an easy chair, and trying to move their fingers. The teaser's caption reads, "What happened to everyone that ghostly night?"

Vicky Zahed explains, "This is an international story adapted to the Bangladeshi context. It revolves around two nurses and the strange events they encounter one night. Like my previous works, this story centres on strong female characters and presents unique challenges. It's an attempt to create something different."

The director shared that "Ekti Khola Janala" is approximately 50 minutes long and will premiere on the OTT platform Binge in the first week of July.