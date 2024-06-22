Sallha Khanam Nadia shares beautiful glimpses from her wedding

Sallha Khanam Nadia has found a happy ending with her longtime beau, and actor Salman Arafat. Yesterday, the actress shared glimpses of their beautiful wedding, which took place in the presence of their close friends and loved ones.

Photo: Collected

The couple has worked together in Tuhin Hossain's TV series "Campus", and has been featured in numerous music videos. Nadia and Salman are also business partners, as he is affiliated with her beauty parlour.

Photo: Collected

Nadia and Arafat shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding on social media with the caption "Alhamdulillah". The couple twinned in white ensemble- the "Redrum" actress looked elegant in white lehenga, while the groom looked handsome in cream coloured coaty and white Punjabi. The whole wedding gave off a peaceful ambience as the groom and the bride registered the marriage amidst the presence of their loved ones.

Photo: Collected