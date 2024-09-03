Vicky Zahed’s horror-thriller ‘Ekti Khola Janala’ to premiere tomorrow

Director Vicky Zahed, known for his gripping psycho-thrillers like "Redrum" and the "Punorjonmo" series, returns with a new short film—this time blending horror with suspense in "Ekti Khola Janala" (An Open Window).

Originally scheduled for release on July 18, the film's premiere was postponed by the OTT platform Binge due to the country's circumstances at that time. However, the highly anticipated film is now set to premiere on Wednesday (September 4), as announced by Binge in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Ekti Khola Janala" is a psychological thriller that delves into a chilling mystery in Keshabpur, where a series of killings of nurses have struck terror in the community.

Zahed, who began his career with short films, has become widely recognised for his work in TV dramas and series. Now, the director of "Redrum", "Tithidor", and "Punorjonmo" returns to his roots with this latest short film. "This is another experimental project for me," Zahed said. "I started my career with short films, and after a long time, I've made another one."

The film stars Tasnia Farin and Sallha Khanam Nadia as two nurses caught in the eerie events. Farin, in an interview with the media, revealed that this is her first time playing such a character. "I've always enjoyed psychological thrillers," she said. "When I heard the story of this short film, I was immediately captivated."

The teaser and posters released earlier suggest a haunting narrative. One poster shows Farin in a nurse's outfit, staring intensely with a stethoscope in hand, while another features Nadia holding a syringe, her eyes filled with tears yet smiling. A third poster captures both actresses together—Farin signalling silence with a finger to her lips, while Nadia stands ominously with a syringe.

The 28-second teaser enhances the eerie atmosphere, depicting a stormy night, lightning flashes, and someone rocking in a chair, attempting to move their fingers. The teaser's caption asks, "What happened to everyone that ghostly night?"

Zahed explained, "This is an international story adapted to the Bangladeshi context. It revolves around two nurses and the strange events they encounter one night. Like my previous works, this story highlights strong female characters and presents unique challenges. It's my attempt to create something fresh and different."

"Ekti Khola Janala" runs approximately 50 minutes and is set to captivate fans of dark thrillers across the country.