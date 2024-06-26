TV & Film
Wed Jun 26, 2024
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 11:13 AM

Tasnia Farin teases new project with mysterious look

Wed Jun 26, 2024
Tasnia Farin teases new project with mysterious look
Photo: Collected

With her dark and harrowing eyes and expressions free of smiles, a mystery hides beneath Tasnia Farin's somber yet enigmatic avatar- What is she hiding, is she truly a nurse or a murderer in disguise?

All this and many more will be revealed on Binge. Yesterday, the OTT platform released the official first look of the Binge original short film "Ekti Khola Janala", directed by Vicky Zahed and starring Tasnia Farin. 

Tasnia Farin is seen wearing the costume of a nurse. It was shared with an interesting caption "Who is entering through the open window. Is it a victim or a killer? To know all about it keep your eyes on Binge."

Read more

Tahsan, Farin’s ‘Ronge Ronge’ tops YouTube trends in Bangladesh

The first look has already created buzz on social media as fans are really excited to see Farin in this dark and mysterious look. Hopefully, the makers will soon release the teaser of the short film soon. 

Related topic:
Tasnia FarinVicky ZahedBinge
