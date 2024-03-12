TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:43 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:51 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in Vicky Zahed’s ‘Rumi’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:43 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:51 AM
Photos: Collected

Prominent Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury, who got widespread recognition in India's West Bengal with his OTT webfilms, "Taqdeer" and "Karagar", has announced his new OTT venture scheduled to be released in the upcoming Eid.

The web series, titled "Rumi", has been directed by "Punorjonmo" and"Redrum" famed director Vicky Zahed. This is the first time Chanchal and Vicky have collaborated together on a project.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chanchal Chowdhury is going to portray a detective in the much-anticipated thriller-based series. The narrative is shrouded in secrecy, with those involved keeping details under wraps.

Chanchal, along with Abdun Noor Shajal, Rikita Nandini Shimu, and Deepa Khandakar, will play different characters in the web series. "Rumi" unfolds as a suspenseful thriller, and audiences are eagerly anticipating more information.

In addition to "Rumi", Chanchal is eagerly awaiting the release of two movies. In Srijit Mukherji's much-anticipated biopic "Padatik", he portrays the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Another film, "Dom", directed by Redoan Rony, is set to be released soon.

Related topic:
Vicky ZahedChanchal ChowdhuryRumi Webseries
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Aranyak natyadal, cancel show, rarang, chanchal chowdhury, facebook post, Mamunur Rashid three-day-long leap year birthday celebration,

Aranyak Natyadal cancels show over Bailey Road fire tragedy

1w ago

Complete winners' list for Blender's Choice-The Daily Star OTT Awards 2022

Chanchal Chowdhury to return to theatre in Kolkata

Chanchal Chowdhury presents a self-drawn portrait to Mamunur Rashid as ‘Guru Dakshina’

1w ago
Chanchal Chowdhury recognised as 'Best Bangali' in Kolkata

Chanchal Chowdhury recognised as 'Best Bangali' in Kolkata

গুলশান শপিং কমপ্লেক্স ভাঙতে হাইকোর্টের আদেশ বহাল
|শিক্ষা

রমজানে স্কুল খোলা থাকবে

রমজান মাসের প্রথম ১৫ দিন মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয় এবং প্রথম ১০ দিন প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় খোলা রাখার সরকারি সিদ্ধান্ত বহাল রেখেছেন সুপ্রিম কোর্টের আপিল বিভাগ।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুমিল্লায় মাছবাহী ট্রাক উল্টে নিহত ৪

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification