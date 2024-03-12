Chanchal Chowdhury to star in Vicky Zahed’s ‘Rumi’

Prominent Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury, who got widespread recognition in India's West Bengal with his OTT webfilms, "Taqdeer" and "Karagar", has announced his new OTT venture scheduled to be released in the upcoming Eid.

The web series, titled "Rumi", has been directed by "Punorjonmo" and"Redrum" famed director Vicky Zahed. This is the first time Chanchal and Vicky have collaborated together on a project.

Chanchal Chowdhury is going to portray a detective in the much-anticipated thriller-based series. The narrative is shrouded in secrecy, with those involved keeping details under wraps.

Chanchal, along with Abdun Noor Shajal, Rikita Nandini Shimu, and Deepa Khandakar, will play different characters in the web series. "Rumi" unfolds as a suspenseful thriller, and audiences are eagerly anticipating more information.

In addition to "Rumi", Chanchal is eagerly awaiting the release of two movies. In Srijit Mukherji's much-anticipated biopic "Padatik", he portrays the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Another film, "Dom", directed by Redoan Rony, is set to be released soon.