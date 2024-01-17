Siam, Safa and Manoj lead Vicky Zahed’s ‘Tikit’

In a much-anticipated reveal, Chorki, the popular streaming platform, has announced the upcoming release of its latest original series, "Tikit." Set to premiere soon, the series boasts a stellar cast featuring Siam, Safa, and Manoj Pramanik in lead roles.

The buzz around "Tikit" began on January 15, when a 'sneak peek' photo was shared on Chorki's official Facebook profile. The speculation intensified on January 16 with the release of a poster, showcasing additional faces joining the series.

Directed by Vicky Zahed and based on the storytelling brilliance of Mohammad Nazim Uddin "Tikit" introduces a diverse cast, including Abdullah Al Sentu, Joy Raj, A.K.Azad Setu, Mahmood Alam, Badal Shahid, and Jannatul Ferdous Raisa among others.

Siam Ahmed, who embodies the character Salek, expressed initial hesitations but credited director Vicky Zahed's confidence for making the role both challenging and rewarding. He emphasised the uniqueness of each character, promising a series that stands apart.

Safa Kabir, stepping into a bold character with a distinctive look, shared her excitement, stating, "The series seamlessly blends dark comedy, thriller, and satire. Portraying my character presented challenges, aligning perfectly with the intricacies of the storyline."

Manoj Pramanik expressed his delight, saying, "me and my character are polar opposite which made it more fun to play. I tried to imitate one of my students because he is a lot more like the character. It was challenging of course, but it was enthralling as well. Hopefully the audience will like it."

Director Vicky Zahed, anticipating the series' release, highlighted its uniqueness and the three-level combination of dark comedy, thriller, and satire. He expressed confidence that "Tikit" would offer an engaging narrative, showcasing Siam, Safa, and Manoj in roles that reveal a fresh dimension of their acting prowess.