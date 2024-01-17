'Hubba' extends promotions, adorns Kolkata Metro Rail

Director Bratya Basu's latest film, "Hubba", is set to hit theatres in West Bengal, India, on January 19. The lead role in the film is portrayed by celebrated actor Mosharraf Karim. Ahead of its release, promotional posters featuring the actor have been strategically placed in various locations, including Kolkata. The posters of "Hubba" are prominently displayed on walls, cars, and trams, creating widespread anticipation for the film.

Contrary to the previous scene, a new development unfolded yesterday as posters and banners of "Hubba" adorned Kolkata Metro Rail. A video capturing the metro rail adorned with a full display of "Hubba" posters has been circulating. The film's promotion has extended to the metro system, adding another dynamic element to the anticipation surrounding "Hubba".

The video captures the train coming to a halt at a station, showcasing "Hubba" posters prominently displayed on both sides of the train. As the train stops, passengers swiftly board the metro, surrounded by the promotional visuals of the film. This strategic placement on the metro adds to the immersive promotional campaign for "Hubba".

It's noteworthy to mention that, similar to Bangladesh, Mosharraf Karim boasts a substantial fan base in Kolkata. One of them shared the video on Facebook, and since then, it has gained traction across various social media platforms. The film's trailer unveiled a few days ago, has captured widespread attention, with fans of Mosharraf Karim expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms.

The good news is that Jaaz Multimedia, the distributor, has exciting plans to release the film not only in Bangladesh but also in India simultaneously. The necessary preparations for the release have already been completed.

"Hubba" is centered around the life of Hubba Shyamal, a notorious gangster from West Bengal who earned the moniker 'Dawood Ibrahim of Hooghly.' His criminal activities spanned a range of offenses, including murder, brawls, and drug smuggling. Remarkably, he even entered the political arena by standing in elections at one point. Mosharraf Karim portrays this multifaceted character, capturing the diversity and complexity of Hubba Shyamal's life in the film.

In addition to Karim's portrayal of Hubba Shyamal, Indraneil Sengupta takes on the role of a police officer in the film. The cast also includes Poulomi Basu, Sraboni Das, Soumik Haldar, and other talented actors. Produced by Friends Communications, the film brings together a diverse and skilled cast to bring the narrative to life.