Chanchal Chowdhury informs about working on new web-series

Three-time National Film Award-winning actor Chanchal Chowdhury is currently busy shooting for a new-web series. Although the actor did not reveal much about the project, he shared that the locations of the project include Khulna amongst other locations.

Throughout the year, the actor will be seen in three major big screen projects which include Redoan Rony's "Dom", Srtijit Mukherji's "Padatik" and another film by Tanim Noor which is still in the pre-production stage. "Apart from these three films, I will be working on the OTT platform and the audience will be able to watch a few of my television projects marking Eid," he shared.

He also said that he is excited to work in the Chorki, SVF, and Alpha-i joint production "Dom" which is expected to begin the shoots in the middle of this year.

In the meantime, the actor played a pivotal role in Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's directorial project "The Last Defenders of Monogamy", which is awaiting its release soon. "Farooki bhai is an extraordinary filmmaker, and as always it was an amazing experience working with him," the actor commented.

Chanchal is equally loved by the people on both sides of the border. Thanks to YouTube which made the audience watch his television projects and later his work on the OTT platform made him popular as well.

"Srijit's 'Padatik' will add another landmark in my career," conveyed the actor. The film is slated to release this year.