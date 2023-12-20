Chanchal Chowdhury to return to theatre in Kolkata

Acclaimed actor Chanchal Chowdhury is all set to grace the stages of Kolkata once again by wielding the powerful play "Radhang", after a decade-long pause. Known for his National Film Award-winning performances and cherished by audiences in both Bengals, Chowdhury's journey back to his theatrical roots marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Chowdhury initiated his acting career in the realm of theatre, commencing with Aranyak Natyadal, where under the guidance of guru Mamunur Rashid, he polished his craft. The stage became his initial canvas, and from there, he ascended to achieve fame on television and then proceeded to cinematic success, yet he never lost touch with his profound love for theatre.

As he readies for his comeback on Kolkata's lively stage on December 22nd, the excitement for the revival of "Radhang" is palpable. The play, a significant part of Chowdhury's artistic journey, has graced stages in both Bengals, instilling a blend of nostalgia and anticipation amongst the audience.

Reflecting on his affection for "Radhang", Chowdhury shared his longstanding association with the play and its significance in his theatrical journey. He expressed his eagerness to rekindle the magic of this compelling drama in front of Kolkata's discerning audience, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to witness its enigmatic charm in recent years.

A Kh M Hasan and Shamim Zaman will be joining Chowdhury in this Kolkata homecoming. Despite the passage of time and the emergence of new talents, these three virtuosos will reunite on stage, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for the Kolkata audience.

Revealing his sentiment about this grand reunion, Chanchal Chowdhury emphasised the joy of sharing the stage once again with his long-time companions from Aranyak Natyadal. Their collaborative journey has been filled with fond memories, making this Kolkata return even more exciting and significant.

Under the masterful direction of his mentor Mamunur Rashid, "Radhang" stands as a testament to Chowdhury's deep-seated respect and admiration for the guidance received. He praised Rashid's directorial finesse, hailing "Radhang" as one of his mentor's most exemplary works.

Moreover, amidst his theatrical ventures, Chanchal Chowdhury has embarked on a new chapter in the television realm with the drama series "Parallel", written by Brindabon Das and directed by Ejaz Munna. His role as a driver in this drama adds yet another dimension to his multifaceted career.

Besides, the audience eagerly awaits the release of his film "Monogamy", while his film "Padatik" is also awaiting release in India.