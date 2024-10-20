‘I’m an actor first’: Fazlur Rahman Babu on balancing acting and music

Fazlur Rahman Babu, a distinguished actor, has made a lasting impact in the Bangladeshi entertainment industry, earning six National Film Awards throughout his career. Rising from the world of theatre, Babu has been a prominent figure on television for over three decades, winning the hearts of audiences across the nation. His journey began with the theatre group Aranyak Natyadal 35 years ago, and he remains deeply engaged in acting to this day.

Recently, the actor has been busy working across three different mediums—drama, film, and music. He is currently stationed in Shailkupa, Jhenaidah, where he is shooting a new short film titled "Nodai", which centres around the lives of fishermen.

Speaking to The Daily Star from the film set, he shared, "'Nodai' tells a story of struggle, focusing on the life of a boy named Nodai from a fishing community. The film is being made with government funding."

The "Haldaa" actor also mentioned the overwhelming support and interest he has received from the local community during the shoot. "People come every day to watch the filming. During breaks, I often chat with them. They are familiar not only with my acting but also with my music. Some even show more curiosity about my songs than my acting," he said with a smile.

On "Nodai", he added, "The strength of this film lies in its compelling story. It's one that will touch the hearts of everyone, and I am thoroughly enjoying the experience of portraying such a character."

Aside from his work in film, Babu has also been active in television dramas. Over the past month and a half, he has completed filming for several TV dramas, playing diverse roles. "I have worked on at least three to four dramas recently, each of which features me in very different characters. I carefully choose my roles based on the story and character, and I believe these projects have turned out well," he shared.

When asked about his preferences in storytelling, Babu explained, "I am more drawn to unconventional and unique stories that stand out from the mainstream. I always strive to do something different."

Fazlur Rahman Babu is not just known for his acting; he is also recognised as a singer. He rose to fame as a vocalist after performing two songs in the critically acclaimed film "Monpura". His performances of "Nithua Pathare" and "Sonai Hay Hay Re" became widely popular, cementing his reputation as a talented singer.

Following his success in "Monpura", the artiste released another song titled "Indubala", which further endeared him to audiences. Despite his musical success, Babu humbly emphasised, "I am an actor first and foremost. Singing in 'Monpura' was an unexpected opportunity, and the rest is history."

Recently, he lent his voice to a song for a new film directed by Zahid Hossain and recorded another track for a YouTube release. "Singing for Zahid Hossain's film was a wonderful experience, and the song for YouTube was also well-received by listeners," he noted.

Reflecting on his relationship with music, Babu shared, "Acting is something I've learned over the years through my work on stage. But I never formally learned music. I've been humming tunes since childhood and could sing any song just by listening to it. That's how my connection with music grew, and though I love it, I've never aspired to be a full-time singer."

When asked about his future plans, the artiste concluded, "I never wanted to become a professional singer. I wanted to be an actor, and I have become one, thanks to everyone's love and support. Acting will always be my priority, and I intend to continue acting for the rest of my life."