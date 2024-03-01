TV & Film
Aranyak Natyadal cancels show over Bailey Road fire tragedy

Aranyak natyadal, cancel show, rarang, chanchal chowdhury, facebook post, Mamunur Rashid three-day-long leap year birthday celebration,
Photos: Star and collected

Commemorating the leap-year birthday celebration of the eminent cultural personality Mamunur Rashid, the three-day-long celebration had just begun yesterday. According to the plans, his theatre troupe Aranyak Natyadal arranged the showcasing of two shows of the popular play "Rarang".

The first show was about to be staged at 4:30 pm today, at Bailey Road's Mohila Samity. However, due to the tragic incident of fire at Bailey Road, the show was canceled. The news was confirmed through a Facebook post given by the noted actor Chanchal Chowdhury, a member of the troupe as well.

The tragedy which took nearly 46 lives and left over 22 people severely injured, made the troupe take this decision. In his post, Chanchal mentioned that two shows were scheduled to be staged. They have canceled the first one, while the other will be staged at 7:00 pm at the auditorium of Mohila Samity as scheduled before.  

Sharing this information he added to his post, "I don't remember the last time when I performed at the stage of Mohila Samity." He further added, that two back-to-back shows of "Rarang" were supposed to be staged today as part of the three-day-long birthday celebration of the eminent cultural personality Mamunur Rashid. However, the first show at 4:30 pm has been canceled, nevertheless, the second show will be staged at 7:00 pm. He also wrote, "The Aranyak Natyadal family is devastated and shocked by the news of this tragic incident." 

Adding to this he also mentioned that he is one of the witnesses of this incident and took a photo of the ongoing fire. "When I was capturing this moment, my heart was wrenching, and I was in tears while being a witness of such a moment. The air of Bailey Road is still filled with the smell of smoke. Alas! Bailey Road."

