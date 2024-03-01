TV & Film
Young cinematographer loses life at Bailey Road fire tragedy

Photos: Collected

Young cinematographer Tushar Hawladar was a recent graduate from a private university, and he was going to attend his convocation ceremony on March 10. This information was provided by one of his closest friends, Niloy Lawrence, who managed several of Tushar's infographics while confirming the news of his friend Tushar's death in yesterday's fire tragedy at Bailey Road. 

Niloy, the director of over six documentary features, is still in shock. He mentioned that alongside his job, Tushar had been working as a cinematographer for the last two years. 

He told the Daily Prothom Alo, "Tushar was extremely down-to-earth by nature and a hardworking person. I have known him since 2022."

They collaborated on multiple projects together. "Our first collaboration was on the documentary film, 'Twenty-Five Years' Journey of Dalit'".

Moshiur Rahman, another director, informed that he created a programme titled "Turning Talks Bangladesh" in 2020. "Tushar was one of the cinematographers on this programme and we worked on 25 episodes."

According to Moshiur, the young talented cinematographer was a workaholic and always eager to learn new things. 

Tushar Hawlader was a former student of the Journalism and Mass Communication Department at Daffodil University and was involved with various organisations during his academic years. Additionally, Niloy Lawrence mentioned that Tushar was working as a junior executive in a private firm.

 

