Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 02:09 PM

Familiar risks haunt Chattogram markets

Lack of fire safety measures in buildings is unacceptable
It is really concerning that—despite the example of Dhaka paying the price for ignoring fire safety concerns—the port city of Chattogram is treading the same path, with a recent survey revealing an alarming lack of fire safety measures in numerous markets and shopping malls throughout the city. According to the survey, conducted by the Fire Service and Civil Defence, some 42 markets including those in business hubs like Riazuddin Bazar and Chaktai-Khatunganj are at grave risk of fire. It means that a major disaster may happen there any time unless the authorities take preventive steps.

Repeated fire cannot be the story of a modern Bangladesh

The question is, why aren't they? Unfortunately, when it comes to taking action, there seems to be a confusion among the relevant authorities about who is really responsible. When approached for comments, the authorities of the fire service, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) all appeared to evade responsibility rather than embrace it. Their finger-pointing represents a dangerous atmosphere of neglect that can cost citizens dearly. While each of the entities may have specific roles, ensuring building safety is a shared priority which is achievable only through effective collaboration and proper enforcement of existing safety regulations. If the recent string of fire incidents in Dhaka has shown us one thing, it is this.

Someone must answer for the rising fires

Chattogram already has had some warning signs in the form of minor fires in February and March. While no major damage occurred in those incidents, they should serve as wake-up calls rather than moments of relief. The problem in Chattogram, as in Dhaka, extends beyond market buildings to residential, educational and commercial establishments—with nearly 1,750 buildings identified as highly susceptible to fires—so the authorities must include them all in their safety drives and initiatives, which must be undertaken urgently.

Arbitrary drives will not prevent fire tragedies

Since fire risks may originate well in advance of a building being constructed or used, it is critical that the approval process for building designs ensure compliance of fire safety plans, and any deviations from these plans must face strict consequences. The safety of citizens cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

বৃহস্পতিবার থেকে ঢাকাসহ ৪ বিভাগে বৃষ্টি হতে পারে

‘বৃষ্টিপাতের কারণে তাপমাত্রা কমবে।’

সিএনএনের জরিপ: ৭১ শতাংশ মার্কিনি মনে করেন বাইডেনের গাজানীতি ভুল

