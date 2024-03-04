Bailey Road fire: Chinese foreign minister extends condolences

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today sent a message of condolence to his Bangladeshi counterpart Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud over the fire in Dhaka that tragically resulted in the loss of 46 lives.

Wang Yi said he was shocked and saddened by the casualties caused by the severe fire at a shopping mall in Dhaka's Bailey Road last Thursday.

He expressed his deep condolences to the victims, extended his sincere sympathies to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a quick recovery.