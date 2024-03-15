Arbitrary drives will not prevent fire tragedies

Rajuk, fire service, city corporations all must do their jobs throughout the year

Another day, another fire. It's really alarming to see the frequency with which such incidents are occurring, even after the huge outcry over the Bailey Road tragedy, even after all the drives and inspections conducted by government agencies. The latest of fire incidents occurred at a workers' colony in Gazipur on Wednesday evening, which broke out after a suspected leak in a cooking gas cylinder. At least 15 of the 36 individuals reported to be injured are in a critical condition with 50-100 percent of burns, according to a report by this daily.

Every such incident comes with the inescapable feeling that the next one may not be far away. Partly fueling this feeling is the arbitrary and half-hearted manner in which post-fire drives are conducted, without a central plan or any coordination whatsoever among the agencies. After the Bailey Road fire, which killed 46 people, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Rajuk, and the two city corporations launched a crackdown on various restaurants and buildings. The DMP, for example, conducted drives at 1,132 restaurants and arrested 872 individuals. A number of buildings and restaurants were also sealed off, and many owners fined.

But you couldn't shake off the suspicion that these efforts—the intensity of which has already dwindled—were merely to appease citizens demanding answers, not to support systemic reforms which are vitally needed to prevent future tragedies. Experts, therefore, have highlighted the importance of sustained action throughout the year. More than the random, accident-triggered drives, what we need is for all relevant organisations—especially Rajuk and the fire service—to ensure that owners of all buildings and commercial establishments strictly adhere to safety regulations. The establishment of joint task forces between city corporations and relevant agencies is a welcome step, but their effectiveness will depend on their sincerity and coordination.

Our city is replete with risky buildings, as frequent surveys have shown. So, if special drives must be conducted, these must be done based on a central action plan. Only through concerted and sustained efforts can Dhaka overcome its fire safety challenges and ensure the well-being of its residents.