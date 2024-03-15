Editorial
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 04:18 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Arbitrary drives will not prevent fire tragedies

Rajuk, fire service, city corporations all must do their jobs throughout the year
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 04:18 AM
VISUAL: STAR

Another day, another fire. It's really alarming to see the frequency with which such incidents are occurring, even after the huge outcry over the Bailey Road tragedy, even after all the drives and inspections conducted by government agencies. The latest of fire incidents occurred at a workers' colony in Gazipur on Wednesday evening, which broke out after a suspected leak in a cooking gas cylinder. At least 15 of the 36 individuals reported to be injured are in a critical condition with 50-100 percent of burns, according to a report by this daily.

Dhaka fire hazards
Read more

What if a school falls to fire hazards next?

Every such incident comes with the inescapable feeling that the next one may not be far away. Partly fueling this feeling is the arbitrary and half-hearted manner in which post-fire drives are conducted, without a central plan or any coordination whatsoever among the agencies. After the Bailey Road fire, which killed 46 people, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Rajuk, and the two city corporations launched a crackdown on various restaurants and buildings. The DMP, for example, conducted drives at 1,132 restaurants and arrested 872 individuals. A number of buildings and restaurants were also sealed off, and many owners fined.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fire incident in Dhaka Bailey Road
Read more

Death is built into our cityscapes

But you couldn't shake off the suspicion that these efforts—the intensity of which has already dwindled—were merely to appease citizens demanding answers, not to support systemic reforms which are vitally needed to prevent future tragedies. Experts, therefore, have highlighted the importance of sustained action throughout the year. More than the random, accident-triggered drives, what we need is for all relevant organisations—especially Rajuk and the fire service—to ensure that owners of all buildings and commercial establishments strictly adhere to safety regulations. The establishment of joint task forces between city corporations and relevant agencies is a welcome step, but their effectiveness will depend on their sincerity and coordination.

Read more

Regulators to blame for the Bailey Road tragedy

Our city is replete with risky buildings, as frequent surveys have shown. So, if special drives must be conducted, these must be done based on a central action plan. Only through concerted and sustained efforts can Dhaka overcome its fire safety challenges and ensure the well-being of its residents.

Related topic:
Gazipur cylinder blast35 hurt in gas cylinder blast in Gazipurbailey road fire46 killed in Bailey Road firefire incidents in DhakaFire and Building Safety in Bangladeshunplanned urbanisation in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Renewed calls for major brands to sign Accord

Echoes of appreciation

6d ago

Everything’s going to be alright… right?

1w ago

Bailey Road fire: Chinese foreign minister extends condolences

1w ago

Why this constant onslaught on nature?

পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পাটকলের ইজারা পেয়েছেন, তারা বিদেশি বিনিয়োগকারী আনবেন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, রপ্তানি বাড়াতে নতুন পাটজাত পণ্য আবিষ্কার এবং বিদেশে নতুন বাজার খুঁজে বের করুন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি যুবরাজ সালমান বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছেন এ বছরই

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification