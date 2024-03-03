Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 3, 2024 11:02 AM
Last update on: Sun Mar 3, 2024 11:05 AM

Writ seeks HC order to close restaurants in residential buildings

It also seeks compensation for families of Bailey Road fire victims
A Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive upon the government to close restaurants and business operations in all residential buildings in Dhaka.

Md Eunus Ali Akond submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also appealing to the court to order authorities concerned of the government to probe Thursday night's devastating fire incident at Bailey Road that killed 46 people and injured several others.

The petitioner also sought the HC's order for arresting the persons responsible for the incident.

In the petition, he urged the HC to direct the government to give compensation to the families of the victims of the Bailey Road fire incident and provide treatment to the injured people.

The relevant laws do not allow any commercial activities in the residential buildings, he said in the petition.

Eunus Ali Akond told The Daily Star that the HC may hold hearing on the petition later in the day.

