Make sure building code is followed

PM asks DCs, urges them to go after hoarders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked all concerned, particularly the field administration, to ensure maintaining of building codes and actions against food stockpiling.

"All must keep an eye on pursuing building codes properly. The codes will have to be followed in every place of the country while constructing buildings."

The PM also directed authourites to be tough on any sort of food stockpiling and adulteration as such dishonest acts generally increase ahead of Ramadan.

She was providing a set of instructions while inaugurating the four-day DC Conference-2024 at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office.

"We should construct buildings keeping in mind safety measures that include fire extinguishing management, cross ventilation, and rain harvesting system in line with the building codes."

Hasina thanked the Dhaka district administration for promptly rushing to the fire-hit Bailey Road building site and standing by the people.

She also directed the field administration to take effective measures so that the three-crop arable land cannot be used for other purposes like building houses or industries. "We have to protect the arable land."

Hasina instructed the field administration to keep vigil against food stocking and adulteration as some unscrupulous traders are indulged in making quick bucks creating artificial crisis by hoarding food ahead of the Ramadan. "You [DCs] have to give special attention to stop such acts."

"Tougher legal actions will have to be taken against these."

Hasina said the global economy suffers seriously for soaring inflation due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There are countries in the world where inflation rate is 40 percent, but the inflation rate in Bangladesh is under 10."

The PM asked the field administration to take measures so that every inch of arable and fallow land grow more food.

"We must increase food production and decrease dependency on others. We proved earlier that we can do."

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain spoke at the inaugural function.

Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka Md Sabirul Islam addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while DC of Chattogram Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and DC of Gaibandha Kazi Nahid Rasul also spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.

The head of the government as well as ministers and secretaries of different ministries and divisions will join the discussions during different sessions and give necessary directives to the DCs.

A video documentary on the innovation, service, and overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.

Hasina once again asked the authorities concerned to take up the development programmes considering the locals' benefit.

She also asked for undertaking development schemes keeping in mind that nature, environment, and development are interrelated.

She also put emphasis on the proper waste management at the district, upazila, union, and ward levels to avert any disasters.

The cities are now facing difficulties in waste management while the water of rivers, canals, and beels is being polluted by the waste, she said, adding that it is a must to make people aware of it.

She ordered the deputy commissioners to supervise the development schemes being implemented across the country to ensure their proper and quick completion.

"You will have to supervise the projects and take responsibility for their good and bad. If the projects are implemented properly at appropriate places, we can build a developed country with limited resources."

She also called for effective measures to attract foreign and local investments in the 100 economic zones being set up across the country.

The premier stressed the need for inspiring the young generation to be entrepreneurs and invest in the economic zones.

She said many people at the upazila level have taxable incomes, but the collection of tax is not as much as the people are earning.

Hasina asked for reinforcing tax collection drives.

She called for measures to preserve the places related to the Liberation War, including the mass killing grounds, to let the people, particularly the children, know the country's true history.