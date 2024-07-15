Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Jul 15, 2024 03:17 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 15, 2024 04:02 PM

Bangladesh

Clash breaks out between quota protesters, BCL activists at DU

Photo: Collected

Several people were injured as a clash broke out between quota protestors and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in front of Bijay Ekattor Hall of Dhaka University this afternoon.

The clash broke out around 3:00pm when a group of protesters on the loudspeakers were calling students to join their protest from different dormitories, our DU correspondent reports from the spot. 

They don't feel ashamed to call themselves Razakars: PM

As they reached Bijoy Ekattor Hall, BCL men from inside the dormitory started throwing brick chips at the protestors. The protestors also retaliated.

Later, both groups, each wielding sticks and iron rods, engaged in a chase and counter chase.

BCL will give a fitting reply to those who labelled themselves Razakars: Quader

Around 3:30pm, the BCL men had taken up position inside the hall while quota protesters took up position in front of the dormitory. The quota protestors broke the window of a photocopy shop inside the dormitory. 

Both groups kept throwing brick chunks at each other, and our correspondent saw that several were injured after being hit.

The 'Razakar' back and forth: Who said what?

Meanwhile, the clash spread to nearby Surja Sen Hall as quota protesters and hall unit BCL activists threw brick chunks at each other.

Around 3:40pm, BCL activists, wielding sticks, came out from both halls and chased the quota protestors to Mall Chattar.

