A leap day of unforgettable sorrow

The news of yet another fire incident leaves me grappling with a sense of numbness. Each new report blurs into the next, forming a grim tapestry of destruction that I've become all too familiar with. Despite my efforts to remain objective, each story chips away at my empathy, leaving me feeling hollow. I have written about fire incidents before, chronicling the devastation, the loss, and the grief of those affected, as well as suggested a possible response. However, with each retelling, the words lose their potency, and the emotions they once evoked become duller. It's a disconcerting sensation, to say the least, to confront a tragedy and find myself struggling to summon the same level of impassioned response.

Before February 29, social media was flooded with resolutions for the leap year—even at the very moment when a fire erupted in a commercial building on the capital's Bailey Road, due to which 46 people have died and over 20 remain critically burned. Despite three alerts to the building's owner, the Fire Service and Civil Defense say that the building was not equipped with any fire safety measures. The gas cylinders in the restaurant kitchens on multiple floors contributed to the fire's rapid spread. Smoke in the staircase prevented people from exiting the building, which had no fire evacuation system installed and where the only stairway was blocked by stacks of gas cylinders.

According to FSCD headquarters, in 2023 alone, 27,624 fire incidents claimed 102 lives in Bangladesh. The irony is that nobody has faced penalties or culpability for the catastrophic fires over the decades, be it the Nimtoli fire in Old Dhaka, the Tazreen Fashion fire in Ashulia, the Tampaco Foils Packaging Factory fire in Tongi, the Churihatta fire in Chawkbazar, the FR Tower fire in Banani, or the Prime Plastic factory fire in Keraniganj.

Every time a fire incident takes place, we acknowledge the disregard for fire safety and building codes as a prime driver. Yet, who regulates and oversees the enforcement of these codes and measures? There is no specific authority in place to keep an eye on these irregularities and prosecute those who break the law. Following a fire, the relevant authorities kick off to blame one another.

A multimodal strategy addressing community education and readiness, as well as regulatory and enforcement concerns, is needed to reduce fire incidents. Regulatory organisations should intensify their oversight and implementation of building codes. A dedicated authority needs to be formed, comprising responsible stakeholders from the city corporations, Rajuk, Fire Service, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief representatives, architects, and other relevant non-governmental agencies. This body's job will be to check buildings on a regular basis to make sure safety regulations are being followed and to act quickly in punishing infractions. Collaboration among stakeholders such as government agencies, non-government organisations, political leaders, and private sector entities can help develop and implement fire safety initiatives properly.

Ensuring the rapid removal of chemicals and combustible materials from all residential areas across the country, including Dhaka, is indispensable. The real heroes in times of crises, the firefighters who save lives, need the opportunities to make them more robust. The fire department must have enough manpower, gear, and training to handle fire situations efficiently. This could entail building additional fire stations, shortening response times, and making investments in cutting-edge firefighting equipment.

When tragedies occur not as accidents but as a result of negligent actions, and when there's a blatant lack of law enforcement and monitoring, we are not talking about accidents, but structural murders. It's a term that encapsulates the grim reality of what's happening: lives being cut short due to deliberate negligence and systemic failures. Writing about these incidents feels like bearing witness to an ongoing injustice that I can no longer stomach.

